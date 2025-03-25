Save $450 on the Surface Pro 2-in-1 Copilot+ PC in this unbeatable Amazon Big Spring deal
Save $450 on the Surface Pro 2-in-1 Copilot+ PC during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Today's Amazon Big Spring Sale deals are dealing and there's no time like now to refresh your computer. If you're torn between buying a laptop or a tablet, you can get them both and don't have to choose.
One standout Big Spring Deal offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 with X Elite CPU for $949. That's a whopping $450 off its $1,400 list price and marks a new record low for this 11th generation Surface tablet. Additonally, you may bundle it with the optional Microsoft Surface Pro Keyboard for $109 ($31 off) for a total of $481 in savings.
Browse: Amazon's entire sale.
Hands-down, this is one of the best laptop deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
Built for productivity, this hybrid tablet/laptop Surface Pro features Copilot+ AI. Over the previous-gen Surface Pro, you'll notice faster response time and enhanced security for peace of mind mobility.
If you're shopping around for a travel-friendly tablet for taking your producvitity on the road, the Surface Pro 11 is worth considering. Especially at this tempting low price.
Amazon Big Spring Sale ends on March 31, browse our Big Spring Deals roundup for my favorite discounts.
Today's best Surface Pro deal
Overview:
This Amazon Spring Big Deal slashes a whopping $450 off the Surface Pro 2-in-1 with Snapdragon X Elite processor.
Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+ AI
Release date: June 2024
Price comparison: Microsoft $999
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for this tablet with keyboard combo.
Reviews consensus: In our Surface Pro 11 review, we praise its excellent performance, gorgeous display, and superb battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a versatile productivity tablet. When paired with an optional Surface Pro keyboard (sold separately), the Surface Pro 11 does double duty as a laptop.
Don't buy it if: You don't want a detachable keyboard or a device for graphics intensive tasks like heavy video-editing and gaming.
More from Laptop Mag
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Apple's rarely discounted iPad mini just dropped $100 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Amazon Fire tablets slashed up to 36% off ahead of Big Spring Sale — 5 scorching deals I recommend