Save $450 on the Surface Pro 2-in-1 Copilot+ PC in this unbeatable Amazon Big Spring deal

Save $450 on the Surface Pro 2-in-1 Copilot+ PC during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Surface Pro 11 with keyboard against pink and blue gradient background with epic deals sticker.
Microsoft's Surface Pro laptop/tablet 2-in-1 device offers flexible productivity. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Microsoft)
Today's Amazon Big Spring Sale deals are dealing and there's no time like now to refresh your computer. If you're torn between buying a laptop or a tablet, you can get them both and don't have to choose.

One standout Big Spring Deal offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 with X Elite CPU for $949. That's a whopping $450 off its $1,400 list price and marks a new record low for this 11th generation Surface tablet. Additonally, you may bundle it with the optional Microsoft Surface Pro Keyboard for $109 ($31 off) for a total of $481 in savings.

Hands-down, this is one of the best laptop deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Built for productivity, this hybrid tablet/laptop Surface Pro features Copilot+ AI. Over the previous-gen Surface Pro, you'll notice faster response time and enhanced security for peace of mind mobility.

If you're shopping around for a travel-friendly tablet for taking your producvitity on the road, the Surface Pro 11 is worth considering. Especially at this tempting low price.

Today's best Surface Pro deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 X Elite
Lowest price
Microsoft Surface Pro 11 X Elite: was $1,399 now $949 at Amazon

Overview:
This Amazon Spring Big Deal slashes a whopping $450 off the Surface Pro 2-in-1 with Snapdragon X Elite processor.

Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+ AI

Release date: June 2024

Price comparison: Microsoft $999

Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for this tablet with keyboard combo.

Reviews consensus: In our Surface Pro 11 review, we praise its excellent performance, gorgeous display, and superb battery life.

Laptop Mag: ★★★½ | Tom's Guide:

Buy it if: You want a versatile productivity tablet. When paired with an optional Surface Pro keyboard (sold separately), the Surface Pro 11 does double duty as a laptop.

Don't buy it if: You don't want a detachable keyboard or a device for graphics intensive tasks like heavy video-editing and gaming.

