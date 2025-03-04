Save 50% on the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus during Samsung's weeklong spring sale

Save 50% on the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with S Pen during the Discover Samsung spring sale

Silver Galaxy Tab S10 Plus against blue gradient background
The versatile Galaxy Tab S10 Plus packs a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED 120Hz display, quad speakers, Samsung DeX, and ships with an S Pen. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Samsung)

If you've had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus but its price gave you cause to pause, I bring good news. For a limited time, you can nab the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus for half off during Samsung's spring savings event.

Right now, you can get yourself the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with S Pen for as low as $499 via Samsung's trade-in offer. It normally costs $999, so with $500 in savings and one of the best tablet deals of the day.

Here's how to save 50% on the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus

Scroll down Galaxy Tab S10 Plus's landing page under Samsung Trade-in, select "Yes". If you have a Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, or Galaxy Z Fold 6 to trade in, Samsung will take $500 off the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus at checkout.

You'll get the full trade-in value if your device is in good cosmetic and working condition, which drops the price of the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus to just $499. If you're switching from Apple, swapping a 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th to 6th gen), iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone Pro Max in good condition will also get you a $500 discount.

If you don't have a device to trade in, select "No" under Samsung Trade-in, and the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus can be yours for $869 ($130 off).

While we didn't get a chance to this this exact tablet, we took its 14.6-inch sibling for a spin. In our hands-on Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review, we liked its quick, reactive performance, gorgeous display, and light, portable design. We're also fans of DeX support, which enables a desktop experience via monitor or TV. Plus, the included S Pen was useful for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus packs the same hardware and attributes as the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Just about the only key difference is that it has a smaller 12.4-inch screen size.

At up to 50% off, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is a tremendous value for the price. It's a wise choice if you want a versatile device that lets you get things done, stream content, and game from anywhere.

Samsung's spring sale ends March 9.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus : was $999 now $499 at Samsung

Overview:

Save $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus when you trade in a Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Phone 16 Pro, or iPhone Pro Max in good condition.

Key specs: 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2800 x 1752) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 650-nit 120Hz anti-glare touchscreen, S Pen, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage (microSD expandable via up to 1.5TB, quad speakers, IP68 dust and water resistance, fingerprint reader, 10,090mAH battery, 13MP+ 8MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP ultrawide front camera, Android 15

Release date: September 2024

Price history: At $500 off with trade-in, this is the biggest discount I've seen on the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus.

Price check: Amazon $849 | Best Buy $869

Reviews: Although we didn't test this tablet, in our hands-on review of its big sibling, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, we liked its quick, reactive performance, gorgeous display, and light, portable design. We're also fans of DeX support, which enables a desktop experience via monitor or TV.

Laptop Mag: Hands-on (Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra)

Buy it if: You want a powerful productivity tablet, a gorgeous display, an included stylus, and long battery life.

Don't buy it if: You want a more compact tablet or a tablet solely for web browsing, social media, or streaming.

View Deal
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

