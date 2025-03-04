Save 50% on the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus during Samsung's weeklong spring sale

The versatile Galaxy Tab S10 Plus packs a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED 120Hz display, quad speakers, Samsung DeX, and ships with an S Pen.

If you've had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus but its price gave you cause to pause, I bring good news. For a limited time, you can nab the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus for half off during Samsung's spring savings event.

Right now, you can get yourself the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with S Pen for as low as $499 via Samsung's trade-in offer. It normally costs $999, so with $500 in savings and one of the best tablet deals of the day.

Here's how to save 50% on the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus

Scroll down Galaxy Tab S10 Plus's landing page under Samsung Trade-in, select "Yes". If you have a Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, or Galaxy Z Fold 6 to trade in, Samsung will take $500 off the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus at checkout.

You'll get the full trade-in value if your device is in good cosmetic and working condition, which drops the price of the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus to just $499. If you're switching from Apple, swapping a 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th to 6th gen), iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone Pro Max in good condition will also get you a $500 discount.

If you don't have a device to trade in, select "No" under Samsung Trade-in, and the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus can be yours for $869 ($130 off).

While we didn't get a chance to this this exact tablet, we took its 14.6-inch sibling for a spin. In our hands-on Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review, we liked its quick, reactive performance, gorgeous display, and light, portable design. We're also fans of DeX support, which enables a desktop experience via monitor or TV. Plus, the included S Pen was useful for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus packs the same hardware and attributes as the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Just about the only key difference is that it has a smaller 12.4-inch screen size.

At up to 50% off, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is a tremendous value for the price. It's a wise choice if you want a versatile device that lets you get things done, stream content, and game from anywhere.

Samsung's spring sale ends March 9.

