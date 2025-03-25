Apple's rarely discounted iPad mini just dropped $100 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Deals
By published

Save $100 on the iPad mini 7 in this rare Prime Day-worthy deal from Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Blue Apple iPad mini 7 against an orange gradient background.
The iPad mini 7 is $100 off among today's best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Apple)
Jump to:

It's spring tech refresh time and Amazon's Big Spring Sale arrives just in time with huge savings in tow. One popular Prime Day-worthy deal features Apple's 7th generation iPad mini.

As part of its huge spring sale, Amazon offers the iPad mini 7 for $399 in a limited-time deal. Typically priced at $499, that's $100 off the iPad mini 7's lowest price ever. I've been tracking the iPad mini 7 price since it launched late last year and this is the cheapest it's been in 30 days. Considering how rarely it drops in price, this is the kind of iPad deal you don't hesitate with.

Browse: Amazon's Big Spring Sale

For Apple ecosystem dwellers looking to add a tablet to their mobile gadget arsenal, the iPad mini 7 is one of the best to buy.

Though we didn't test it for ourselves, iPad mini 7 reviews sing praises. Small, yet impressively mighty the A17 Pro-charged iPad Mini earned a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from TechRadar and Tom's Guide.

If fast performance, quality build, 10-hour battery life, and ultra-portability are what you're after, Apple's smallest tablet might be right for you.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is in full swing with fantastic tech deals in tow. Shop Amazon's entire sale through March 31 and browse our Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 deals hub for recommended discounts.

Today's best iPad mini 7 deal

Apple iPad mini 7
Apple iPad mini 7 : was $499 now $399 at Amazon

Pick up the iPad mini 7 for $100 less in Amazon's Big Spring Sale. The A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence power Apple's new compact tablet to simplify and enhance everyday tasks.

Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating, Apple A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil USB-C

Release Date: October 2024

Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the iPad mini 7.

Price comparison: Best Buy $499 | Target $499 | Walmart $484

Reviews consensus:

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½

Buy it if: You want a premium, compact tablet with Apple Intelligence features.

Don't buy it if: You're looking for something on the cheaper side of the price spectrum. If you want the cheapest Apple tablet money can buy, Amazon offers the iPad 9 for $199 ($130 off).

View Deal

More from Laptop Mag

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tablets
Amazon Fire tablets

Amazon Fire tablets slashed up to 36% off ahead of Big Spring Sale — 5 scorching deals I recommend
Gray Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet with S Pen and epic deal sticker against a blue gradient background.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen for just $299 while you still can

Nintendo Switch 2 handheld gaming console

Nintendo Switch 2 preorder date: It might be a lot closer than you think, say tipsters
See more latest
Most Popular
Amazon Big Spring Sale epic deals text surrounded by M4 MacBook Air, iPad 11, AirPods 4, AirPods Max, Asus TUF Gaming A14, Kindle Colorsoft, Fire HD 10 tablet, Amazon Luna controller, and Surface Laptop 7 against a green gradient background.
53 best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals: Laptops, tablets, smartphones, wearables, and more
Black Apple Watch Series 10 with Jet Black Aluminum Case and Ink sport loop against blue gradient background.
Amazon Big Spring Sale: Apple Watch Series 10 drops to record-low price — $100 off now!
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s, Lenovo LOQ, Lenovo 100Hz monitor and Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus with Lenovo Slim Pen against blue gradient background with killer sale sticker.
Lenovo Spring Clearance Sale: Save up to 68% on laptops, tablets, monitors, and more
Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 gaming laptop against blue background
7 gaming laptop deals that slash up to $600 off during Amazon Big Spring Sale Week
M3 MacBook Air deal against blue gradient background
Shocking Amazon Big Spring Sale alternative takes $400 off the M3 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 with lid open on a white table beside a Laptop Mag deals icon
Lenovo's Sensational Spring Sale is live, here are 5 laptop deals I recommend from $570
Phone with Amazon logo sitting on a laptop showing Amazon&#039;s landing page
Amazon Big Spring Sale deals under $50 — 7 early discounts to shop now
Sky blue M4 MacBook with Apple Card Plus logo, Amazon Big Spring Sale logo and epic deals sticker.
Amazon Big Spring Sale preview knocks up to $450 off MacBooks, here are 7 deals I like and recommend
Paramount Plus logo on a smartphone screen with content library shown in the background.
Epic Paramount Plus student discount takes 50% off any plan, here's how to claim this deal
Sony PS5 Slim AstroBot Bundle, iPad 10, Apple Watch Series 10, MSI Thin gaming laptop, HP laptop 15, Sono Ace, AirPods 3 against yellow background with Walmart logo and epic deals sticker
Walmart Super Savings Week is on now — 10 deals I'd buy for my spring tech refresh