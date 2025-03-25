Apple's rarely discounted iPad mini just dropped $100 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

The iPad mini 7 is $100 off among today's best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals.

It's spring tech refresh time and Amazon's Big Spring Sale arrives just in time with huge savings in tow. One popular Prime Day-worthy deal features Apple's 7th generation iPad mini.

As part of its huge spring sale, Amazon offers the iPad mini 7 for $399 in a limited-time deal. Typically priced at $499, that's $100 off the iPad mini 7's lowest price ever. I've been tracking the iPad mini 7 price since it launched late last year and this is the cheapest it's been in 30 days. Considering how rarely it drops in price, this is the kind of iPad deal you don't hesitate with.

Browse: Amazon's Big Spring Sale

For Apple ecosystem dwellers looking to add a tablet to their mobile gadget arsenal, the iPad mini 7 is one of the best to buy.

Though we didn't test it for ourselves, iPad mini 7 reviews sing praises. Small, yet impressively mighty the A17 Pro-charged iPad Mini earned a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from TechRadar and Tom's Guide.

If fast performance, quality build, 10-hour battery life, and ultra-portability are what you're after, Apple's smallest tablet might be right for you.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is in full swing with fantastic tech deals in tow. Shop Amazon's entire sale through March 31 and browse our Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 deals hub for recommended discounts.

Today's best iPad mini 7 deal