Apple's rarely discounted iPad mini just dropped $100 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Save $100 on the iPad mini 7 in this rare Prime Day-worthy deal from Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
It's spring tech refresh time and Amazon's Big Spring Sale arrives just in time with huge savings in tow. One popular Prime Day-worthy deal features Apple's 7th generation iPad mini.
As part of its huge spring sale, Amazon offers the iPad mini 7 for $399 in a limited-time deal. Typically priced at $499, that's $100 off the iPad mini 7's lowest price ever. I've been tracking the iPad mini 7 price since it launched late last year and this is the cheapest it's been in 30 days. Considering how rarely it drops in price, this is the kind of iPad deal you don't hesitate with.
For Apple ecosystem dwellers looking to add a tablet to their mobile gadget arsenal, the iPad mini 7 is one of the best to buy.
Though we didn't test it for ourselves, iPad mini 7 reviews sing praises. Small, yet impressively mighty the A17 Pro-charged iPad Mini earned a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from TechRadar and Tom's Guide.
If fast performance, quality build, 10-hour battery life, and ultra-portability are what you're after, Apple's smallest tablet might be right for you.
Today's best iPad mini 7 deal
Pick up the iPad mini 7 for $100 less in Amazon's Big Spring Sale. The A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence power Apple's new compact tablet to simplify and enhance everyday tasks.
Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating, Apple A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil USB-C
Release Date: October 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the iPad mini 7.
Price comparison: Best Buy $499 | Target $499 | Walmart $484
Reviews consensus:
TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a premium, compact tablet with Apple Intelligence features.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for something on the cheaper side of the price spectrum. If you want the cheapest Apple tablet money can buy, Amazon offers the iPad 9 for $199 ($130 off).
