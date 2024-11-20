Best Surface Pro Black Friday deals of 2024

November is Black Friday month and the best Surface Pro Black Friday deals are upon us.

Case in point, Microsoft's latest Surface Pro 11 offers a detachable keyboard option, which normally sells separately. However, thanks money saving Black Friday Surface Pro deals, you're basically getting a free Surface Pro 11 accessory.

Currently, the Surface Pro 11 with Keyboard is on sale for $1,899 at Antonline. Typically $2,279, that's $480 in savings and the lowest ever price for this tablet and keyboard bundle.

Among today's Black Friday Surface Pro deals, this is one of the best available.

In our Surface Pro 11 review, we praise its excellent performance, gorgeous display, and superb battery life. The Surface Pro Keyboard's Flex trackpad is its greatest weakness — a wireless mouse is a quick fix.

If you're looking for a versatile, travel-friendly device, the Surface Pro 11 might be right for you. Shop today's best Black Friday deals on Surface Pro tablets and accessories below.

Black Friday brings about the best deals on tablets. See our Black Friday deals of 2024 hub for the best end-of-year discounts on our favorite tech.

Surface Pro Black Friday deals

Lowest price Microsoft Surface Pro 11 X Plus: was $999 now $800 at Amazon Amazon takes $200 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 in this premature Surface Pro Black Friday deal. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 is a powerful laptop replacement. It features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security. Features: 13-inch 2880 x 1920 120Hz PixelSense LED display, Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU. 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home Price check: Best Buy $999 ($899 w/ My Best Buy Plus)

Black Friday deal Microsoft Surface Pro 11 X Plus: was $1,199 now $899 at Best Buy This excellent Surface Pro Black Friday deal takes $300 off the 512GB model Surface Pro 11. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 is a powerful laptop replacement. It features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security. Features: 13-inch 2880 x 1920 120Hz PixelSense LED display, Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU. 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home Price check: Amazon $999

Black Friday deal Microsoft Surface Pro 11 X Elite: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Best Buy This Surface Pro Black Friday from Best Buy slashes $300 off the Surface Pro 11 OLED. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security. Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU. 512GBGB SSD, Windows 11 Home