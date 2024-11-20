Best Surface Pro Black Friday deals of 2024
Save on Microsoft Surface Pro tablets and accessories
November is Black Friday month and the best Surface Pro Black Friday deals are upon us.
Case in point, Microsoft's latest Surface Pro 11 offers a detachable keyboard option, which normally sells separately. However, thanks money saving Black Friday Surface Pro deals, you're basically getting a free Surface Pro 11 accessory.
Currently, the Surface Pro 11 with Keyboard is on sale for $1,899 at Antonline. Typically $2,279, that's $480 in savings and the lowest ever price for this tablet and keyboard bundle.
Among today's Black Friday Surface Pro deals, this is one of the best available.
In our Surface Pro 11 review, we praise its excellent performance, gorgeous display, and superb battery life. The Surface Pro Keyboard's Flex trackpad is its greatest weakness — a wireless mouse is a quick fix.
If you're looking for a versatile, travel-friendly device, the Surface Pro 11 might be right for you. Shop today's best Black Friday deals on Surface Pro tablets and accessories below.
Black Friday brings about the best deals on tablets. See our Black Friday deals of 2024 hub for the best end-of-year discounts on our favorite tech.
Surface Pro Black Friday deals — Quick links
- Surface Pro 11 X Plus: was $999 now $800 at Amazon
- Surface Pro 11 X Plus (512GB) was $1,199 now $899 at Best Buy
- Surface Pro 11 X Elite: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Best Buy
- Surface Pro 11 w/ Keyboard: was $2,279 now $1,899 at Antonline
- Surface Slim Pen 2: was $129 now $109 at Amazon
- Surface Pro Keyboard w/ Slim Pen: was $279 now $199 at Amazon
- Surface Pen: was $99 now $89 at Amazon
- Surface Arc Wireless Mouse: $79 at Best Buy
Surface Pro Black Friday deals
Amazon takes $200 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 in this premature Surface Pro Black Friday deal. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 is a powerful laptop replacement. It features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security.
Features: 13-inch 2880 x 1920 120Hz PixelSense LED display, Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU. 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Price check: Best Buy $999 ($899 w/ My Best Buy Plus)
This excellent Surface Pro Black Friday deal takes $300 off the 512GB model Surface Pro 11. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 is a powerful laptop replacement. It features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security.
Features: 13-inch 2880 x 1920 120Hz PixelSense LED display, Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU. 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Price check: Amazon $999
This Surface Pro Black Friday from Best Buy slashes $300 off the Surface Pro 11 OLED. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security.
Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU. 512GBGB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $380 on this Surface Pro 11 w/ Keyboard Bundle at Antonline. Available in Black (shown), Blue, Platinum, and Dune, this is one of the best Surface Pro Black Friday deals you can get.
Features: 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920) 564-nit 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Release Date: June 2024
Price comparison: Best Buy $1,979
More Black Friday deals
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.