Forget October Prime Day, I just found the first Apple Watch Series 10 price drop

Just days after the Apple Watch Series 10's release date, the 46mm model is seeing its first notable discount. So, if you were hoping for a price drop on Apple's newest wearable, I bring good news.

The 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 is currently on sale for $399 at Amazon. That's $30 less than its normal price of $429 and the first discount I've seen on Apple's latest smartwatch. By comparison, it undercuts Best Buy's current Plus membership price by $5. This is one of the best Apple Watch deals you can get today.

If you want to complement that iPhone 16 you just bought with accessories, the Apple Watch Series 10 should be high on your checklist. Although we didn't get to test it, sister site Tom's Guide rates the Apple Watch Series 10 4.5 out of 5 stars. They dubbed it Apple's best smartwatch yet, shining the spotlight on its OLED display, lighter design, faster charging, and sleep apnea detection.

Now $30 off, the Apple Watch Series 10 is at its best price yet and likely won't be any cheaper during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. As with all Apple deals, I recommend you act fast and grab it while you can.

Best Apple Watch Series 10 deal