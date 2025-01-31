Apple Watch Series 10 hits lowest price yet after $70 discount

The Apple Watch Series 10 is on sale for an all-time low price.

If you want to buy a smartwatch to help achieve your fitness goals, chances are you're checking out the Apple Watch Series 10. If price has kept you from picking one up this long, here's something you should know.

Right now, the Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm) is now on sale for $359 at Amazon. At $70 off its normal cost of $429, this is its biggest discount yet. Beyond being the lowest price I've seen for this smartwatch, it's also one of the best Apple deals I've seen so far this year.

Not to be outdone, Best Buy mirrors this deal.

While we didn't get to test this latest model, the Apple Watch Series 9 earned our Editor's Choice Award for its snappy performance, nifty double-tap gesture, and bright display.

THe new Apple Watch Series 10 improves the series with an OLED screen, lighter design, faster charging, and sleep apnea detection.

Now $70 off, the Apple Watch Series 10 is at its best price yet. It's a wise choice if you want to add a smartwatch to your ecosystem of Apple gadgets.

