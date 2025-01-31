Apple Watch Series 10 hits lowest price yet after $70 discount
Pick up the Apple Watch Series 10 for its lowest price ever
If you want to buy a smartwatch to help achieve your fitness goals, chances are you're checking out the Apple Watch Series 10. If price has kept you from picking one up this long, here's something you should know.
Right now, the Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm) is now on sale for $359 at Amazon. At $70 off its normal cost of $429, this is its biggest discount yet. Beyond being the lowest price I've seen for this smartwatch, it's also one of the best Apple deals I've seen so far this year.
Not to be outdone, Best Buy mirrors this deal.
While we didn't get to test this latest model, the Apple Watch Series 9 earned our Editor's Choice Award for its snappy performance, nifty double-tap gesture, and bright display.
THe new Apple Watch Series 10 improves the series with an OLED screen, lighter design, faster charging, and sleep apnea detection.
Now $70 off, the Apple Watch Series 10 is at its best price yet. It's a wise choice if you want to add a smartwatch to your ecosystem of Apple gadgets.
Today's best Apple Watch Series 10 deal
Lowest price! The Apple Watch Series 10 hit its lowest price yet. What's new with the Apple Watch Series 10? It's thinner, and lighter, and offers two display options (42mm and 46mm).
Features: 46mm aluminum case, Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.
Release Date: September 2024
Price history: At $359, this 46mm Apple Watch Series 10's lowest price ever.
Price check: Best Buy $359
Cheaper alernative: 42mm Apple Watch Series 10 for $329
Reviews: Although we didn't get to test it, sister site Tom's Guide rates the Apple Watch Series 10 4.5 out of 5 stars. They said it's Apple's best smartwatch yet and praised its OLED display, lighter design, and faster charging. Sleep apnea detection is also new to the series.
Laptop Mag: Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You're in the Apple ecosystem and want to add a smartwatch to your mobile collection.
Don't buy it if: You're want a rugged multisport smartwatch. Consider the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $679 ($130 off)
