Score! Asus TUF Gaming A17 with RTX 4070 GPU drops $400 in huge back to school sale

Newegg's back to school sale features solid discounts on college laptops this week. If you're on the hunt for the best laptop for STEM majors or a high-performance gaming rig, the Asus TUF Gaming A17 is a great option.

Right now, you can get the Asus TUF Gaming A17 with RTX 4070 GPU for $1,399 at Newegg. It typically retails for $1,799, so that's a generous $400 discount — the biggest yet for this configuration. Newegg is tossing in a free 90-day trial of ESET Internet Security 2023 (valued at $15) for a total savings of $415.

This is one of the best back to school laptop deals we've seen so far.

Asus TUF Gaming A17 RTX 4070: $1,799 $1,399 @ Newegg

Asus manufactures mant of the industry's best gaming laptops — and the 2023 TUF Gaming A17 is one of them. The laptop in this deal packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory.

Although we didn't test this latest release, we reviewed the 2020 Asus TUF Gaming A17. It earned a 4 out of 5-star rating from use for strong performance and graphics as well as solid battery life. We expect the latest model to be just as impressive, given its CPU and GPU upgrades. Newegg customer reviews rate the 2023 TUF Gaming A17 5 out of 5-stars. Happy customers say it's quiet, premium built and runs games even with an IDE loaded. One satisfied owner says it has great battery life and a keyboard that's easy to type on.

At $400 off, the Asus TUF Gaming A17 is at its best price yet. Newegg didn't put an expiration date on this deal, so we recommend you grab it while you still can.

