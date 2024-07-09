Walmart just dropped the M1 MacBook Air to $649 to make you forget about Amazon Prime Day
The cheapest MacBook just got cheaper
Apple's now discontinued 2020 M1 MacBook Air is still one of the best-value MacBooks in 2024. If you thought finding a sub-$700 MacBook was impossible, here's a deal that'll blow your mind.
The MacBook Air M1 is currently on sale for just $649 at Walmart to take on Amazon Prime Day. Formerly, it was $999, which is $350 in savings, and it is an all-time low price for this model MacBook Air. This is one of the best early Prime Day MacBook deals this week.
Our MacBook Air with M1 review rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. One of the longest-lasting laptops we've tested, it endured 14 hours and 41 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. This entails continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness.
Despite its age, the MacBook Air M1 is still one of the best laptops money can buy. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, and 256GB SSD.
Apple deals this good tend to sell out fast, so I recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.
Best Apple MacBook Air M1 deal
Apple MacBook Air M1
Was: $999
Now: $649 @ Walmart
Overview: Lowest price! Save $350 on the MacBook Air M1.
Features: 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Liquid Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD.
Release date: November 2020
Price check: Best Buy $699
Price history: This matches the lowest price ever for the MacBook Air M1.
Reviews: We gave the MacBook Air M1 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Overall, reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½
Buy if: You want a capable, travel-friendly laptop with a long battery life. The MacBook Air M1 is still a solid choice for typical productivity and computing tasks. Plus, the Magic Keyboard makes for a comfortable typing experience.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for gaming or incredibly intensive computing tasks. You hang on to your laptops for 7+ years, and as the M1 Air is already three years old, it's a better fit for those looking to trade in.
