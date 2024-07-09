Walmart just dropped the M1 MacBook Air to $649 to make you forget about Amazon Prime Day

Apple's now discontinued 2020 M1 MacBook Air is still one of the best-value MacBooks in 2024. If you thought finding a sub-$700 MacBook was impossible, here's a deal that'll blow your mind.

The MacBook Air M1 is currently on sale for just $649 at Walmart to take on Amazon Prime Day. Formerly, it was $999, which is $350 in savings, and it is an all-time low price for this model MacBook Air. This is one of the best early Prime Day MacBook deals this week.

Our MacBook Air with M1 review rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. One of the longest-lasting laptops we've tested, it endured 14 hours and 41 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. This entails continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness.

Despite its age, the MacBook Air M1 is still one of the best laptops money can buy. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, and 256GB SSD.

Apple deals this good tend to sell out fast, so I recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.

Best Apple MacBook Air M1 deal