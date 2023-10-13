Better than Prime Day: Best Buy takes up to $300 off the M2 MacBook Air
October is Member Exclusive Month at Best Buy and epic discounts on MacBooks are afoot. From now through Oct. 31, Best Buy Plus and Total members will receive a free $50 certificate by spending $500 or more on eligible products.
Best Buy currently offers the 15-inch MacBook Air 15 M2 (16GB/512GB SSD) for just $1,399 to its My Best Buy Plus and Total members. It typically costs $1,699, so that's $300 off and its lowest price ever. If you're on a smaller budget, you can get the base model 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for $999 ($300 off) with your membership.
Best Buy will take an extra $25 off when you bundle your MacBook with Microsoft 365 for Mac OS. If you're looking for holiday-like savings, it's one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals you can get today.
Priced at $49/year and $179/year, respectively, My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total benefits include freebies, exclusive discounts, early access to sales, extended return windows, protection plans, and more.
Today's best MacBook Air 15 M2 deal
Apple MacBook Air 15 M2
Was:
$1,699Now: $1,399 @ Best Buy w/ membership
Overview:
Save $300 on the 512GB model MacBook Air 15 M2 with 16GB of RAM with your My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID.
Release date: June 2023
Price check: B&H $1,699
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen yet for this particular configuration.
Reviews: We gave the MacBook Air 15 review a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance. It endured 15 hour of continuous surfing over Wi-Fi at 150-nits of brightness in our Laptop Mag Battery Test.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're looking for a reliable laptop that's not to big or too small in size. for remote work or school. The 15-inch M2 is adequate for day-to-day tasks, video editing and casual gaming. Plus, the Magic Keyboard makes for a comfortable typing experience.
Don't it buy if: You want a laptop for basic tasks or a machine for competitive gaming. The 15-inch MacBook Air 15 plays MacOS-optimized games like No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village smoothly with solid frame rates. However, non-optimized games can result in choppy performance.
