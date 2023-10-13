Better than Prime Day: Best Buy takes up to $300 off the M2 MacBook Air

October is Member Exclusive Month at Best Buy and epic discounts on MacBooks are afoot. From now through Oct. 31, Best Buy Plus and Total members will receive a free $50 certificate by spending $500 or more on eligible products.

Best Buy currently offers the 15-inch MacBook Air 15 M2 (16GB/512GB SSD) for just $1,399 to its My Best Buy Plus and Total members. It typically costs $1,699, so that's $300 off and its lowest price ever. If you're on a smaller budget, you can get the base model 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for $999 ($300 off) with your membership.

Best Buy will take an extra $25 off when you bundle your MacBook with Microsoft 365 for Mac OS. If you're looking for holiday-like savings, it's one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals you can get today.

Priced at $49/year and $179/year, respectively, My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total benefits include freebies, exclusive discounts, early access to sales, extended return windows, protection plans, and more.

Today's best MacBook Air 15 M2 deal