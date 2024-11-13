Apple's new M4 MacBook Pro 14 just crashed to its lowest ever Black Friday price
Amazon takes $145 off the new M4 MacBook Pro 14
Today's Best Black Friday MacBook Pro deal
Pre-Black Friday deals on Apple products are surfacing on the heels of the M4 MacBook Pro's release date. Alongside expected price cuts on previous-gen MacBooks, the new M4 MacBook Pro 14 is seeing its first notable price drop.
One pre-Black Friday deal drops the M4 MacBook Pro 14 with 1 TB SSD to $1,654 on Amazon. Typically $1,799, that's $145 in savings and of course the lowest price ever for this MacBook Pro configuration. I've been tracking early holiday sales all season and this is one of the best early Black Friday MacBook deals out there.
Amazon also offers the base model 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,474 ($125 off).
If you're a power user whose laptop is due for an upgrade, you can't go wrong with the M4 MacBook Pro.
In our M4 MacBook Pro review, we were so floored by its outstanding performance, brilliant display, and whopping 18+ hour battery life that we rated it 5 out of 5 stars. Just about the only gripe we have with Apple design engineers is the laptop's awkward vent placement.
During real-world tests, the M4 MacBook Pro scoffed at just about every task we threw at it. Even with dozens of Chrome tabs open while running productivity apps like Asana, and Slack in the background, it didn't so much as stutter.
Our reviewer pushed the M4 MacBook Pro to the limits by launching Adobe Photoshop edits and exports were quick and seamless.
Overall, the M4-powered MacBook Pro is a near-perfect laptop and one of the best we've reviewed this year.
At $145 off, it's at its best price yet and a solid buy if you want a reliable workhorse that can handle demanding tasks like video editing, and gaming.
Today's best M4 MacBook Pro Black Friday deal
Amazon takes $145 off the new M4 MacBook Pro 14 with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, MacOS
Price check: Best Buy $1,799 | Apple $1,799
Launch date: November 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for this M4 MacBook Pro configuration.
Reviews: In our M4 MacBook Pro review, we found the laptop's overall performance, unmatched build quality, and 18+ hour-long battery impressive. The 14-inch MacBook Pro is one the best laptops we've reviewed and earned a rare 5 out of 5 stars from us.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro workhorse that can handle processor-intensive tasks including AI chores, video editing, and gaming --all while delivering long-lasting battery life.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for general use like creating documents, managing emails and social media, or streaming content. See our recommended best laptops of 2024 buying guide for more options.
