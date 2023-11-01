Lenovo Black Friday sneak peek — Lenovo Legion Pro 7i near $500 off

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 16-inch Gaming Laptop

Was: $2,299

Now: $1,805 @ Lenovo

Overview:

Save $495 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 via coupon, "GAMEON"

Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit anti-glare display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory, 1TB SSD.

Launch date: Jan. 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price ever for this Lenovo Legion gaming laptop.

Reviews: The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is a stellar gaming laptop with beastly performance and a premium aesthetic. Beyond gaming, this powerful hardware combo is great for video editing, photo editing, and other graphics intensive tasks.

Laptop Mag: Hands-on| TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy it if: If you want a high-performance gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion 7i Pro is one of the best you can get.

Don't buy it if: You want a personal computer solely for creating docs, checking emails, browsing the web, and streaming content. For general use, consider the MacBook Air M2, Acer Swift 14 or Acer Chromebook Plus 515.