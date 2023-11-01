Lenovo Black Friday sneak peek — Lenovo Legion Pro 7i near $500 off
Save $495 on the Lenovo Legion 7i Pro with RTX 4070
The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is one of the best gaming laptops money can buy. With Black Friday deals starting earlier than ever this year, you don't have to wait to save on a new gaming PC.
Right now, you can get the 13th Gen Intel-charged 16-inch Lenovo Legion Pro 7i with RTX 4070 for $1,805 via coupon, "GAMEON" at Lenovo. That's $495 off its regular price of $2,299 and one of the best early gaming laptop deals out there. By comparison, it's $294 cheaper than Best Buy's current price for its sibling, the13th Gen Intel i9 Legion Slim 7i with RTX 4070 GPU.
Today's best Lenovo Legion Pro 7i deal
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 16-inch Gaming Laptop
Was:
$2,299Now: $1,805 @ Lenovo
Overview:
Save $495 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 via coupon, "GAMEON"
Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit anti-glare display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory, 1TB SSD.
Launch date: Jan. 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for this Lenovo Legion gaming laptop.
Reviews: The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is a stellar gaming laptop with beastly performance and a premium aesthetic. Beyond gaming, this powerful hardware combo is great for video editing, photo editing, and other graphics intensive tasks.
Laptop Mag: Hands-on| TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: If you want a high-performance gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion 7i Pro is one of the best you can get.
Don't buy it if: You want a personal computer solely for creating docs, checking emails, browsing the web, and streaming content. For general use, consider the MacBook Air M2, Acer Swift 14 or Acer Chromebook Plus 515.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
