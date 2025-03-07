Wow! The M2 MacBook Air hits a record-low price of $699 — this will sell out fast!

Nab the M2 MacBook Air for an all-time low price of $699.

Midnight M2 MacBook Air against blue gradient background.
(Image credit: Laptop Mag, Apple)

Launched in 2022, the M2 MacBook Air is still among the best laptops worth buying 2025. Now that preorders for the M4 MacBook Air preorders have commenced, the M2 MacBook Air is on clearance.

You can get the M2 MacBook Air for just $699 at Amazon. Previously $999, this deal offers $300 in savings — and the M2 MacBook Air's cheapest price ever. As far as MacBook deals go, this is one of the best I've seen outside of Black Friday.

Best Buy also offers this same fantastic deal.

Amazon also offers last year's 15-inch M3 MacBook Air for $999 ($300 off). This Apple laptop is $200 cheaper than the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air and costs the same as the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air, making it an all-time low price.

Despite its age, the M2 MacBook Air is a portable powerhouse in its own right.

Our M2 MacBook Air review gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its solid performance, bright, colorful display, and impressive 14-hour battery life.

Performance-wise, the MacBook Air M2 8-core processor handled almost everything that came during testing. Our reviewer fired up 60 tabs in Google Chrome with several Google Docs, Sheets, Presentations, YouTube, and several news sites running simultaneously.

If you want a laptop that can keep up with your college coursework or everyday workload, the M2 MacBook Air is up for the task.

Now, at just under $700, the M2 MacBook Air is at its best price yet. It's a budget-friendly option for a cheaper M4 MacBook Air alternative.

Today's best M2 MacBook Air deal

Apple M2 MacBook Air
Lowest price
Apple M2 MacBook Air : was $999 now $699 at Amazon

Save $300 on the MacBook Air M2 — its biggest discount yet!

Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

Release date: July 2022

Price check: Best Buy $699

Price history: This is the M2 MacBook Air's lowest price ever.

Reviews: We reviewed the MacBook Air M2 when it launched in 2022. We were impressed by its elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, 14-hour battery life.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½

Buy it if: You're looking for a cheaper M4 MacBook Air alternative. The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is perfect for everyday tasks and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming.

Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for graphics-intensive tasks like core gaming, 3D rendering, and heavy video editing. The MacBook Pro series or a gaming laptop is more ideal for demanding applications.

View Deal
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

