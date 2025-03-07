Wow! The M2 MacBook Air hits a record-low price of $699 — this will sell out fast!

Launched in 2022, the M2 MacBook Air is still among the best laptops worth buying 2025. Now that preorders for the M4 MacBook Air preorders have commenced, the M2 MacBook Air is on clearance.

You can get the M2 MacBook Air for just $699 at Amazon. Previously $999, this deal offers $300 in savings — and the M2 MacBook Air's cheapest price ever. As far as MacBook deals go, this is one of the best I've seen outside of Black Friday.

Best Buy also offers this same fantastic deal.

Amazon also offers last year's 15-inch M3 MacBook Air for $999 ($300 off). This Apple laptop is $200 cheaper than the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air and costs the same as the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air, making it an all-time low price.

Despite its age, the M2 MacBook Air is a portable powerhouse in its own right.

Our M2 MacBook Air review gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its solid performance, bright, colorful display, and impressive 14-hour battery life.

Performance-wise, the MacBook Air M2 8-core processor handled almost everything that came during testing. Our reviewer fired up 60 tabs in Google Chrome with several Google Docs, Sheets, Presentations, YouTube, and several news sites running simultaneously.

If you want a laptop that can keep up with your college coursework or everyday workload, the M2 MacBook Air is up for the task.

Now, at just under $700, the M2 MacBook Air is at its best price yet. It's a budget-friendly option for a cheaper M4 MacBook Air alternative.

Today's best M2 MacBook Air deal