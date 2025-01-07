Ring in the new year with the fantastic M3 MacBook Air at just $999

This year's CES tech showcase is taking over this week laptop makers are revealing the next generation of MacBook rivals. After the M3-powered MacBook Air launched in March 2024, we quickly declared it the best overall laptop for most people. Today, it still holds that top spot on our list — and fortunately, it's on sale right now.

Currently, you can pick up the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air for just $999 at Amazon. That's $100 off its typical price, and a pretty great deal for a newly released MacBook Air. For that price, you'll get strong performance with Apple's M3 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine), along with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Our M3 MacBook Air 13 review praises the laptop for its lightweight yet sturdy design (a fantastic perk for frequent travelers), excellent performance, and over 15 hours of battery life. We also positively noted its sharp, bright 13.6-inch, 2560 x 1664-pixel Liquid Retina display for both streaming media and light gaming.

Suppose you're looking for a laptop capable of efficiently handling everyday tasks, lasting an entire workday without needing a charge, running less graphics-intensive games, or all of the above. In that case, the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air is a smart pick.

The M3 MacBook Air is an especially great choice for students, those who travel a lot, and remote workers who frequently commute to coffee shops, libraries, or co-working spaces. That said, it's a laptop I'd recommend to almost anyone.

Check out the other best laptop deals we've gathered if you want to weigh all your options before making a final decision.

Apple M3 MacBook Air 13: was $1,099 now $999 at Amazon Save $100 on the Editor's Choice M3 MacBook Air 13 — the best overall laptop we'd recommend to most people. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, 500 nit brightness, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS Release date: March 2024 Price check: Best Buy $1,099 Price history: This isn't the lowest we've seen this M3 MacBook Air 13 configuration priced, but $100 off is still a great deal for an Apple laptop. Reviews: The M3 MacBook Air 13 earned high praise from us here at Laptop Mag. It's a nearly perfect lightweight laptop, with strong performance, a bright display, an exceptional 15-hour battery life, and a superb keyboard. Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★ Buy it if: You want a laptop that offers solid performance and is easy to commute with, thanks to its incredible battery life and slim, lightweight design. Don't buy it if: You need a laptop that can play games, edit videos, or perform other graphics-intensive tasks easily. Check out the other best laptop deals we've gathered for alternatives.