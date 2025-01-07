One of my favorite laptops of 2024 just got a major upgrade
The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED returns with upgraded Intel and AMD processors
We love recommending the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (Q425) in our buying guides from Best Laptops to Best Laptops for Photoshop, and it's a frequent face-off competitor. It was also one of my personal favorite laptops in 2024, because the Zenbook 14 OLED offers great performance, solid battery life, a smooth keyboard, and quality audio. It's also frequently on sale for under $1,000, which makes it a great Apple MacBook Air 13 (M3, 2024) alternative. We even loved the 2023 Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402Y).
So, finding out that Asus is updating the Zenbook 14 OLED with new Intel and AMD processors, and a new, slick Ceraluminum chassis already has us pretty psyched.
Here's what we know about the upcoming 2025 Zenbook 14 OLED models so far.
Asus Zenbook 14 (2025): Specs
|Price:
|$999 starting
|CPU:
|Intel Core Ultra 7 265H or Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|GPU:
|Intel Arc iGPU
|RAM:
|16-32GB
|Storage:
|512GB or 1TB SSD
|Display:
|14-inch 60Hz (1920 x 1200) OLED or 140-inch 120Hz (2880 x 1800) Asus Lumina OLED
|Battery:
|75 Whr (watt-hour)
|Dimensions:
|12.30 x 8.67 x 0.59 inches
|Weight
|2.82 pounds
|Price:
|$999 starting
|CPU:
|AMD Ryzen AI 7 350
|GPU:
|AMD Radeon RDNA 3.5 iGPU
|RAM:
|16-32GB
|Storage:
|1TB SSD
|Display:
|14-inch 60Hz (1920 x 1200)OLED touchscreen
|Battery:
|75 Whr (watt-hour)
|Dimensions:
|12.30 x 8.67 x 0.59 inches
|Weight:
|2.82 pounds
Asus Zenbook 14 (2025): Design and features
The 2025 Zenbook 14 OLED will feature the same ultra-thin Ceraluminum chassis as the Zenbook S16 (UM5606) and Zenbook S14 (UX5406) we reviewed in 2024. However, the Zenbook 14 will be a bit kinder on your wallet with starting configurations at just $999 and will feature the latest Intel Core Ultra H and AMD Ryzen AI 7 processors.
The Intel variant of the Zenbook 14 OLED will come in either the Foggy Silver or Jasper Grey colorways, while the AMD edition will come in Jade Black. Thanks to their Ceraluminum chassis, both Zenbook models will weigh just 2.82 pounds and measure just 0.59 inches thick.
Both the Intel and AMD Zenbook 14 OLED models will have onboard NPUs, so you will have access to enhanced on-device AI functionality.
Asus Zenbook 14 (2025): Outlook
The main complaint we've had with the Zenbook S series and the ultra-thin Ceraluminum chassis is a mushy keyboard. And if you aren't a picky laptop reviewer who gets spoiled with experiencing high-end gaming laptop keyboards, the Zenbook S-series membrane keyboard isn't even that bad. So the 2025 Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405CA) and Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3406KA) are already looking like contenders for our Best laptops page.
The Intel variant Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405CA) starts at $999 with the high-end configuration retailing for $1299. The 16GB RAM and (1920 x 1200) OLED configuration will be available from Best Buy around March 16, 2025. The 32GB RAM and (2880 x 1800) configuration will be available from the Asus Store and Best Buy around February 10, 2025, in the Foggy Silver colorway while the Jasper Grey edition with the same specs will be available around March 16, 2025, at Best Buy only.
The AMD variant Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3406KA) starts at $999. The 16GB RAM configuration will be available around February 18, 2025, from the Asus Store and Best Buy, and the 32GB configuration will be available around March 3, 2025, from Walmart.
