Apple's M3 MacBook Air is rated Laptop Mag's best laptop of the year and it's now $200 off
Save $200 on the M3 MacBook Air which we named the best laptop of 2024—period.
Here at Laptop Mag, our expert reviewers put laptops through meticulous real-world and performance tests. We've tested and rated more than 100 laptops this year and named Apple's M3 MacBook Air the best overall laptop.
One of the best end-of-year laptop deals on Amazon offers the M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM for just $899. It normally costs $1,099, so that's $200 in savings and just $55 shy if its all-time low price.
If you need it by Christmas, B&H offers this same deal with restocks expected on December 18.
Launched in March of 2024, the M3 MacBook Air has everything you could ever want in a personal computer. We rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its capable performance, bright, colorful display, and comfortable keyboard.
In our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous web surfing over WiFi with a display brightness of 150 nits of brightness, the M3 MacBook Air tapped out at 15 hours. That's pretty impressive for an everyday laptop which means you can spend more time getting things done and less time charging.
So if you're buying a new laptop or checking items off your holiday gift list, the M3 MacBook Air should be on your radar. At $200 off, it's a sensible choice either way.
Today's best M3 MacBook Air deal
Save $200 on the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M3 — the best overall laptop to buy.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Release date: March 2024
Price check: B&H $899
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the MacBook Air M3 so far. It beats the former all-time low price of $999 which it hit back in April.
Reviews: We here at Laptop Mag along with our sister sites gave the MacBook Air M3 high praises across the board. The most powerful and reliable MacBook Air yet, Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½| TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a portable laptop that's fast and has long battery life. The 13.6-inch MacBook Air M3 is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and light gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for basic tasks or a gaming-specific machine for competitive gameplay. See our best laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and gaming laptop deals hubs for more options.
