Apple's M3 MacBook Air is rated Laptop Mag's best laptop of the year and it's now $200 off

The M3 MacBook Air is the best laptop for most people

Here at Laptop Mag, our expert reviewers put laptops through meticulous real-world and performance tests. We've tested and rated more than 100 laptops this year and named Apple's M3 MacBook Air the best overall laptop.

One of the best end-of-year laptop deals on Amazon offers the M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM for just $899. It normally costs $1,099, so that's $200 in savings and just $55 shy if its all-time low price.

If you need it by Christmas, B&H offers this same deal with restocks expected on December 18.

Launched in March of 2024, the M3 MacBook Air has everything you could ever want in a personal computer. We rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its capable performance, bright, colorful display, and comfortable keyboard.

In our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous web surfing over WiFi with a display brightness of 150 nits of brightness, the M3 MacBook Air tapped out at 15 hours. That's pretty impressive for an everyday laptop which means you can spend more time getting things done and less time charging.

So if you're buying a new laptop or checking items off your holiday gift list, the M3 MacBook Air should be on your radar. At $200 off, it's a sensible choice either way.

