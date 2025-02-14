I found 9 best Presidents' Day gaming laptop deals worth grabbing this weekend
Presidents' Day gaming laptop deals are taking over the extended weekend and the savings are monumental. If you're sitting on a dated GPU and want future-proof yourself, Presidents' Day is one of the best times to buy a new gaming laptop. Here's why.
Nvidia RTX 50-series gaming laptops are due out this spring and as a result, the prices on existing RTX 40 and RTX 30 gamer-centric notebook are dropping.
Quiet as it's kept, RTX 40 gaming laptops still have plenty of life to give and provide great gameplay for today's PC games. Shoot, even Nvidia's older RTX 30 graphic cards are powerful for AAA gaming at high refresh rates.
If you're watching your budget and don't need the latest and greatest (and priciest) graphics card in gaming laptop, there are plenty of Presidents' Day deals to be had.
To help you score huge savings on your next investment, consider me your gaming laptop deals guru. I searched high and low and found the best Presidents' Day gaming laptop deals worth your while.
From Laptop Mag's Editor's Choice Award-winning Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 to a rare sub-$600 MSI Thin 15, here are 9 best Presidents' Day gaming laptop deals to shop now.
One of the best Presidents' Day gaming laptop deals I’ve found takes $100 off the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16. This laptop includes a free full-game download of Assassin's Creed Shadows (valued at $70) which is expected to be released on March 20, 2025. One of our expert reviewers here at Laptop Mag gave it 4 out of 5 stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award. Just about the only we had with it was its short battery life. However, the laptop's leading productivity power, solid gaming performance, and bright colorful panel make it a winner.
Key specs: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, customizable RGB keyboard, Nvidia G-Sync, Windows 11 Home
One of my favorite Presidents' Day gaming laptop deals takes $200 off the Legion Pro 5i. In our review of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i, we praised the laptop's excellent performance, satisfying keyboard, and decent speakers. It's a wise choice if you want a solid mid-range gaming laptop with solid performance, a comfortable keyboard, and decent speakers.
Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $200 on the RTX 4060 Asus TUF Gaming A14 in this Presidents' Day gaming laptop deal. Best Buy. In our hands-on Asus TUF Gaming A14 (2024) review, we were shocked by how lightweight this thing is. Weighing in at just under 3 pounds and measuring 0.7 inches thick, it's nearly on par with an ultrabook. If you're searching for a super-portable yet powerful laptop for gaming, creating, and productivity, the Asus TUF Gaming A14 is a wise choice. Our sister site TechRadar calls it brilliant and awarded it Editor's Choice.
Features: 14-inch 2.5K WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 400-nit 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS 8-core CPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
This exclusive Presidents' Day gaming laptop deal at Amazon saves you $300. This bundle includes: A Dell G16 RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop (valued at $1,600), Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse valued at ($150 ) and an Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard (valued at $200). The Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Dell G16 is known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential.
Key specs: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i9-13900H 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
In our HP Omen Transcend 14 review, we liked its excellent productivity performance, sturdy, lightweight design and satisfying, clicky keyboard. We gave it and overall rating of 3.5 out of 5-stars deducting points for its short battery life. However if high-performance and rugged desgin are what you're after and you plan keep it stationary, the HP Omen Trascend is worth considering.
Key specs: 14-inch UWVA 3K (2880 x 1800) 500-nit 120Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9-185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
One of the best Presidents' Day gaming laptop deals right now takes $300 off the Asus ROG Strix G17 with 32GB of RAM and RTX 4070 GPU graphics. In our Asus ROG Strix G17 review we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its solid gaming and productivity performance. Although we wish we could squeeze more battery life out of it, the ROG Strix G17 is a wise choice if you want high tier performance.
Features: 17.3-inch WQHD(2560 x 1440 ) 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Best Buy knocks $400 off the powerful Alienware m18 R2 with RTX 4070 GPU in this Presidents's Day gaming laptop deal. While we didn't get to test it, sister site Tom's Guide rated it 4.5 out 5 stars in their review. They called it " a hulking beats of a laptop" for its all-around excellent performance for gaming, productivity, and other system demanding tasking.
Key specs: 18-inch, QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $300 on the AMD-charged Acer Nitro V if you want outstanding gaming performance without paying a fortune. We didn't test this exact configuration, however, in our review of the Intel i7 RTX 4050 version, we liked its solid performance and decent battery life.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvdia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
The cheapest Presidents' Day gaming laptop deal I could find takes $100 off the MSI Thin 15. Launched in 2024, it's one of the more budget-friendly gaming rigs out there. Although we didn't review this exact model, we've tested several MSI laptops like the GS66 Stealth, GT76 TItan, and GE66 Raider. We've found that MSI's family of laptops generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
