Hurry to score $470 off this RTX 4060 MSI gaming laptop at Newegg

Save a whopping $470 on the MSI Thin A15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop.

MSI Thin A15 gaming laptop sees a massive $470 price cut at Newegg. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, MSI)
Spring is the season of renewal and Newegg is banking on your innate desire for a tech refresh. Through March 31, you can save big on your next investment during Newegg's Super Spring Sale.

One fantastic Newegg deal that came across my desk offers the MSI Thin A15 Gaming Laptop for just $729 via rebate. This RTX 4060 gamer and content creator-centric rig normally costs roughly $1,200, so that's $470 off. That's $30 shy of its lowest-ever price on Newegg earlier this month.

To quote Fat Joe, "Yesterday's price is not today's price", however, it's still a hefty markdown. By comparison, it's $200 cheaper than the current price at Newegg Business. Yep, Newegg outdid itself.

Although we didn't secure this exact laptop for testing, we reviewed several MSI laptops in our time. We find they generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the graphics handling of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, we expect the Thin A15 to be on par.

So if you're shopping around for a sub-$750 RTX 4060 gaming laptop, the MSI Thin A15 is an excellent value for the price.

This deal expires at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT, so act fast.

Today's best MSI Thin A15 deal

MSI Thin A15
MSI Thin A15: was $1,199 now $729 at Newegg

Newegg takes a whopping $470 off the MSI Thin A15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop.

Key specs: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Release date: August 2024

Price check: Newegg Business $929

Price history: This is the second lowest price I've seen for this MSI laptop. It's just $30 shy of its all-time low price of $699 on Newegg via rebate earlier this month.

Reviews: While we didn't get a chance to test it, we tested several MSI laptops and find they generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par.

Buy it if: You want a laptop that handles playing games at high refresh rates, and other graphics demanding tasks like photo and video editing.

Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for creating documents, web browsing, and managing emails. Visit our best laptops in 2025 buying guide for more options.

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

