Kindle Fire HD 8 now $54 in epic Prime Day deal

Thanks to Prime Day deals this week, Amazon's next-gen Fire HD 8 tablets are on sale from $54.99. The trio consists of the all-new Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet .

For a limited time, Prime members can get the Amazon Fire HD 8 is down to $54.99. That's $35 off and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet. If you're not a Prime member, sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to access this year's Prime Day headphone deal

This is one of the best Prime Day tablet deals you can get.

Amazon's Kindle Fire HD 8 is one of the most affordable tablets money can buy. The base model Kindle Fire HD 8 sports an 8-inch 1280 x 800-pixel touchscreen, 2GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

In our Amazon Fire HD 8 review, we loved the tablet's epic battery life, which lasted for 13 hours and 49 minutes. We also like that it final supports USB-C connectivity.

Streaming, gaming, and other app downloads over time make it easy to max out your tablet's storage. That said, Amazon wisely outfitted all the new Fire HD 8 tablets with a minimum storage capacity of 32GB. That's double the size of last year's base model Fire HD 8.

Also on sale for an all-time low price of $74.99 ($35), the Fire HD 8 Plus has nearly the same specs as the new Fire HD 8. The only difference is that it packs 3GB of RAM instead of 2GB. If you require more storage, 64GB models of Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus are priced at $84.99 and $119.99, respectively. You can also expand your digital real estate by adding up to 1TB of additional storage via the tablet's microSD card slot.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 ends October 14 at 11:59pm. Be sure to check out our Prime Day tablet deals page for more tablet deals.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $89.99 now $54.99 @ Amazon

This Prime Day deal is really a Black Friday deal in disguise. Amazon is taking $35 off the Fire HD 8, which it brings to an all-time low price of $54.99. The new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is 30% faster than its predecessor and supports wireless charging. It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was$109.99 now $74.99 Amazon

Prime Day day two continues to take $35 off the Kindle Fire HD 8 Plus. It has all the same specs as the new Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM. Grab it now for its lowest price yet. View Deal