iPad Pro returns to all time low price of $699 for Cyber Monday at Best Buy
Save $100 on the iPad Pro M2 'for Cyber Monday at Best Buy
Apple's excellent iPad Pro is at an all-time low price for Cyber Monday. One of the best tablets for productivity and gaming, the iPad Pro is among the most wished for tech for the holidays.
For Cyber Monday, Best Buy offers the iPad Pro M2 for $749, However, My Best Buy Plus and Total members can take an extra $50 off at checkout. It normally costs $799, that's $100 in savings and the iPad Pro's biggest markdown yet. If you don't have My Best Buy Plus and don't care to join, B&H sells it for $719 ($80 off).
These are two of the best Cyber Monday iPad deals available right now.
My Best Buy Plus costs $49 annually and worth it for exclusive Cyber Monday deals as such. Other My Best Buy Plus membership perks to consider are early access to sales, free 2-day shipping, and extended 60-day return windows.
Today's best iPad Pro Cyber Monday deal
Apple 11" iPad Pro M2
Was:
$799
Now: $699 @ Best Buy w/ membership
Overview: Save $100 on the iPad Pro M2
Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina (2388 x 1668) display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 10-core GPU, and 128GB of storage. It works with Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2.
Release date: Oct. 2022
Price check: Amazon $791
Price history: This is the 11-inch iPad Pro's lowest price ever
Reviews: The overall consensus is that the iPad Pro is a mighty productivity tablet that's great for mobile editing. With the keyboard attached, it's powerful enough to replace your laptop.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (12.9") | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy if: You want a laptop replacement. The iPad Pro is one of the best productivity tablets to buy. Pair it with a keyboard and you have a compact laptop for getting things done on the go.
Don't buy if: You want a tablet mostly for streaming content or internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the iPad 10 is more suitable and less costly.
