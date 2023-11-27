iPad Pro returns to all time low price of $699 for Cyber Monday at Best Buy

Apple's excellent iPad Pro is at an all-time low price for Cyber Monday. One of the best tablets for productivity and gaming, the iPad Pro is among the most wished for tech for the holidays.

For Cyber Monday, Best Buy offers the iPad Pro M2 for $749, However, My Best Buy Plus and Total members can take an extra $50 off at checkout. It normally costs $799, that's $100 in savings and the iPad Pro's biggest markdown yet. If you don't have My Best Buy Plus and don't care to join, B&H sells it for $719 ($80 off).

These are two of the best Cyber Monday iPad deals available right now.

My Best Buy Plus costs $49 annually and worth it for exclusive Cyber Monday deals as such. Other My Best Buy Plus membership perks to consider are early access to sales, free 2-day shipping, and extended 60-day return windows.

Today's best iPad Pro Cyber Monday deal