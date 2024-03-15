Hurry! The MacBook Air M1 just crashed to $649 — lowest price yet!

The 2020 MacBook Air M1 just crashed to its lowest price yet on the heels of the MacBook Air M3 release. This, just days after Apple officially retires it. Although we typically don't recommend products more than 2 years old, it's still one of the best value MacBooks in 2024.

Currently, Best Buy offers the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M1 for just $649. Previously $999, that's a whopping $350 in savings. This marks a new all-time low price for the MacBook Air M1, making it one of the best MacBook deals of the season. Best Buy also offers its successor, the MacBook Air M2 for $899 ($200 off list). If you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you can pick up the latest MacBook Air M3 for $1,049 ($50 off).

Today's best MacBook Air M1 deal

Apple MacBook Air M1: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-3-laptop-apple-m1-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-space-gray-space-gray%2F5721600.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $999 $649 @ Best Buy

Save $350 on the M1 MacBook Air — the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Successor to the previous-gen M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops you can get. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08N5KWB9H%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $969| <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1604827-REG/apple_mgn93ll_a_13_3_macbook_air_with.html/?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">B&H $799| <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-MacBook-Air-13-3-inch-Laptop-Silver-M1-Chip-8GB-RAM-256GB-storage%2F609040889" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Walmart $699

Despite its age, the MacBook Air M1 is still one of the best laptops money can buy. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, and 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-stars for its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. One of the longest-lasting laptops we've tested, it endured 14 hours and 41 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. This entails continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness.

In one test, the M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed on Twitch. And when we tried the same workload on Safari, which runs natively, everything loaded instantly — photos, graphics and text blinked onto the screen the moment we pressed Return.

MacBook deals this good typically sell out fast, so if you're due for a new laptop, I recommend you act fast!