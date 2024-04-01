Hurry! Apple Watch Series 9 LTE just dropped $110, hits lowest price yet!

Update April 1 at 4:30 p.m. ET: Walmart raised the price of the Apple Watch Series 9 to $329 ($70 off). This article was updated to reflect that the Apple Watch Series 9 with LTE is at an all-time low price of $389 ($110 off).

Walmart's Spring Savings offers impressive discounts on our favorite tech. If you're adding a smartwatch to your collection of gadgets, here's a deal you don't want to miss. Walmart just dropped the Apple Watch Series 9 LTE to just $389 shipped. Normally, this cellular model Watch Series 9 costs $499, so that's $110 in savings. This is the lowest price ever for this particular version and one of the best Apple Watch deals I've seen all year. By comparison, it's $40 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

Apple deals this good usually don't last too long so I recommend you snag it while you still can.

Best Apple Watch Series 9 deal