Hurry! Apple Watch Series 9 LTE just dropped $110, hits lowest price yet!
Save $110 on the Apple Watch Series 9 and nab it for its lowest price yet!
Update April 1 at 4:30 p.m. ET: Walmart raised the price of the Apple Watch Series 9 to $329 ($70 off). This article was updated to reflect that the Apple Watch Series 9 with LTE is at an all-time low price of $389 ($110 off).
Walmart's Spring Savings offers impressive discounts on our favorite tech. If you're adding a smartwatch to your collection of gadgets, here's a deal you don't want to miss. Walmart just dropped the Apple Watch Series 9 LTE to just $389 shipped. Normally, this cellular model Watch Series 9 costs $499, so that's $110 in savings. This is the lowest price ever for this particular version and one of the best Apple Watch deals I've seen all year. By comparison, it's $40 cheaper than Amazon's current price.
Apple deals this good usually don't last too long so I recommend you snag it while you still can.
Best Apple Watch Series 9 deal
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS +LTE)
Was
$499
Now: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-Watch-Series-9-GPS-Cellular-41mm-Midnight-Aluminum-Case-Sport-Loop-Fitness-Tracker-Blood-Oxygen-ECG-Apps-Always-On-Retina-Display%2F5054651425%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$389 @ Walmart
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $110 on the Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS + Cellular in this Walmart Spring Savings deal.
Key features: LTE support, Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 50 meters.
Product launched: Sep. 2023
Price history: This is the Apple Watch Series 9 LTE's lowest price ever.
Price comparison: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Cellular-Smartwatch-Aluminum-Fitness%2Fdp%2FB0CHX3TX7H%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $429
Reviews: Experts agree that the Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches to buy. It's the most advanced <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/articles/top-5-smart-watches-to-watch" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">GPS smartwatch from Apple yet.
Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/apple-watch-series-9" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">★★★★ | TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/health-fitness/smartwatches/apple-watch-series-9-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">★★★★ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-watch-series-9" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a wearable device to complement your iPhone.
Don't buy it if: You want a smartwatch for the outdoors, scuba diving, endurance sports, and advanced fitness training. The Apple Watch Ultra would be a better buy for these activities.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Most Popular
By Hilda Scott
By Hilda Scott
By Hilda Scott