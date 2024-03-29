Walmart is having a huge sale this weekend — here’s 21 deals I recommend

Walmart is having a huge spring sale with deals that carry over throughout the weekend. Much of our favorite gadgets from the categories of laptops, tablets, wearables, gaming and more are discounted for Walmart's Spring Savings event.

One standout laptop deal is the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 for $499. Previously $619, that's $120 off and this configuration IdeaPad 5's lowest price yet. By comparison, it's $320 cheaper than Amazon's current price for the same laptop. For just under $500, you're getting a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 laptop with 16GB of RAM and 15.6-inch FHD display. Featuring a rated battery life of up to 14 hours running on Windows 11 Home, the IdeaPad 5 is the perfect companion to help you power through your day.

If you're on the hunt for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop that's super-portable, consider the 12.2-inchLenovo Yoga 500e for $398 ($82 off). It packs a WUXGA touchscreen, runs on Intel's N-series processor, and promises up to 12 hours of battery life.

Need a new tablet? Walmart's spring sale has the Apple iPad 9 on sale for $249 ($80 off). Or, snap up the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite with S Pen for just $199 ($150 off) Android tablet instead.

These are just a few examples of the fantastic deals from Walmart's Spring Savings event. Browse and save big with my recommended discounts below.

Walmart spring sale deals

Walmart Spring Savings — laptops

Lenovo 500e Yoga Chromebook: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLenovo-12-2-500e-Yoga-Touchscreen-Chromebook-WUXGA-1920-x-1200-Intel-N100-Quad-core-4-Core-4-GB-Memory-32-GB-Flash-Storage-82W40009US%2F1893990964" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $479 $398 @ Walmart

Save $81 on the convertible Lenovo 500e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4. Features: 12.2-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touch screen, Intel N100 quad-core CPU, Intel UHD Graphics, 4GB RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, ChromeOS

Acer Chromebook 315 w/ Sleeve: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FAcer-Chromebook-315-15-6-Full-HD-Display-Intel-Celeron-N4500-4GB-LPDDR4X-64GB-eMMC-Pure-Silver-Chrome-OS-CB315-4H-C7A1-with-Protective-Sleeve%2F3193557250%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $179 $149 @ Walmart

Save $30 on this Acer Chromebook 315 and laptop sleeve bundle. This is one of the best laptops to buy if you want a personal computer for basic tasks. It's ideal for creating docs, web browsing and streaming content. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

HP Stream 14 Laptop: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FHP-Stream-14-Laptop-Intel-Celeron-N4020-Processor-4GB-RAM-64GB-eMMC-Pink-Windows-11-S-mode-with-Office-365-1-yr-14-cf2112wm%2F443153637" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $229 $169 @ Walmart

Save $30 on the HP Stream 14 during Walmart's Spring Sale. One of the best laptops to buy on a budget, it's great for browsing the web, streaming and other basic tasks. Powered by Windows 11 in S mode, this HP laptop is optimized for speed and security. Features: 14-inch HD display, Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, Windows 11 Home (S mode)

Walmart Spring Savings — tablets

Apple iPad 9: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F2021-Apple-10-2-inch-iPad-Wi-Fi-64GB-Space-Gray-9th-Generation%2F483978365%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $329 $249 @ Walmart

Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad Air 5: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F2022-Apple-10-9-inch-iPad-Air-Wi-Fi-64GB-Space-Gray-5th-Generation%2F612153150%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $599 $449 @ Walmart<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2F2022-Apple-iPad-10-9-inch-Wi-Fi%2Fdp%2FB09V3JJT5D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">

Save $150 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite w/ S Pen: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSamsung-Galaxy-S6-Lite-10-4-FHD-Tablet-64GB-S-Pen-Included-Wi-Fi-Oxford-Gray%2F468424924%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $349 $199 @ Walmart

Walmart spring savings takes $150 off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite w/ S-Pen. In <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-tab-s6-lite" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its premium design and bright, slim bezel 10.4-inch display. We also found its battery life incredible —lasting 12 hours and 40 minutes in our LaptopMag battery test. Features: 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage, S-Pen included

Walmart Spring Savings — headphones

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C:<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FAirPods-Pro-2nd-generation-with-MagSafe-Case-USB-C%2F5020133971%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $249 $199 @ Walmart

For a limited time, save $50 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case at Walmart. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSony-WH-1000XM5-The-Best-Wireless-Noise-Canceling-Headphones-Black%2F386006068%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$ 399 $324 @ Walmart

This Walmart Spring Savings deals knocks $75 off Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Wireless Headphones. In our<a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/sony-wh-1000xm5" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com""> Sony WH-1000XM5 review the headphones earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC and superb call quality. We were also impressed by Sony's V1 and HD noise-canceling processor QN1. It controls 8 microphones to deliver incredibly effective noise-cancellation which we experienced in the real word.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGoogle-Pixel-Buds-Pro-Wireless-Earbuds-with-Active-Noise-Cancellation-Bluetooth-Earbuds-Charcoal%2F631198878%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $199 $149 @ Walmart

Save $30 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro. IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, the Pixel Buds Pro are great for workouts. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/pixel-buds-pro-the-best-pair-of-google-earbuds-yet" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Pixel Buds Pro review, we praise their comfortable, lightweight design, great audio performance, and powerful noise-cancellation. The Pixel Buds Pro lasted 6 hours and 43 minutes during testing which is on par with Google's estimated 7 hours. Features: Custom 11mm drivers, Volume EQ, Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal design, transparency mode, 11 hours of battery life (up to 31 hours with charging case), Google Assistant integration, beamforming mics, capacitive touch controls

Walmart Spring Savings — wearables

Apple Watch SE 2: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-Watch-SE-2023-GPS-40mm-Starlight-Aluminum-Case-with-Starlight-Sport-Band-S-M%2F5054105595" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $229 $189 @ Walmart

Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 9: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-Watch-Series-9-GPS-41mm-Midnight-Aluminum-Case-Sport-Band-S-M-Fitness-Tracker-Blood-Oxygen-ECG-Apps-Always-On-Retina-Display%2F5032897977" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $399 $329 @ Walmart

Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 9. It features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture. Features: Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 50 meters.

Walmart Spring Savings — gaming

Madden NFL 24 PS5: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMadden-NFL-24-PlayStation-5%2F2447901396%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $69 $29 @ Walmart

Save $40 on Madden NFL 24 for PS5. This latest installment to the football game franchise features new responsive and realistic player motion. Increased control, AI enhancements, and cross-play provides a Madden experience unlike ever before.

27" Samsung Odyssey G6 2K Curved Gaming Monitor: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSAMSUNG-27-Odyssey-G65B-QHD-240Hz-1ms-GTG-1000R-Curved-Gaming-Monitor-LS27BG650ENXGO%2F5144605698%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $399 $299 @ Walmart

Save $100 on the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G6 curved gaming monitor. With HDR600 support, an ultrawide 16:9 aspect ratio, and FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, this is one of the best gaming monitors you can get. Features: 27-inch (2,560 x 1,440) panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time,1000R curvature, FreeSync Premium Pro

34" LG UltraGear UWQHD Curved Gaming Monitor: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLG-34-UltraGear-Quad-HD-3440-x-1440-2K-160Hz-OC-1ms-2xHDMI-DisplayPort-Radeon-FreeSync-2-NVIDIA-G-Sync-Compatible-USB-3-0-Hub-Nano-IPS-Curved-Gaming%2F507169893" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $999 $499 @ Walmart

Save $400 on ths 34-inch LG UltraGear Curved Gaming monitor (34GN850). It provides realistic, immersive viewing in rich color and contrast. You'll see games the way developers intended with all the dramatic colors and detail. Features: 34-inch UWQHD (3440 x 1440) panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, DisplayHDR, Radeon FreeSync 2, Nvidia G-Sync compatible, tilt, height adjustable, VESA mount compatible

Sony PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPlayStation-5-Disc-Console-Slim-Marvel-s-Spider-Man-2-Bundle%2F5113183758%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $499 $449 @ Walmart

Save $50 with Sony's PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle. This bundle includes: a PlayStation 5 Slim console, DualSense wireless controller and a full game download for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (valued at $70).

Princess Peach: Showtime!: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPrincess-Peach-Showtime-Nintendo-Switch-U-S-Edition%2F5055219351" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $59 $53 @ Walmart

Lowest price! Save $7 on <a href="https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/princess-peach-showtime-switch/" data-link-merchant="nintendo.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Princess Peach: Showtime! at Walmart. This is the first discount ever for this new release which is now the #1 best-selling new game in the Nintendo Store. From Nintendo: Help Peach save the Sparkle Theater from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch, who have set the stage for the ultimate tragedy. Joined by Stella, the theater’s guardian, Peach is ready to save the day!

Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FXBOX-Series-X-Replica-8-Can-Mini-Fridge-Thermoelectric-Cooler%2F414202579%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $88 $29 @ Walmart

This Walmart Spring Savings deal knocks $58 off the Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge. It has a sleek, matte black finish and features the console's Xbox logo light show on the top. This thermoelectric cooler makes it easy for gamers to grab a refreshing bev or snack during long gaming sessions. It has a capacity of 4.5L and holds up to 8 soda cans.

Walmart Spring Savings — TVs & soundbars

onn. 55-inch 4K LED TV: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2Fonn-50-Class-4K-UHD-2160P-LED-Roku-Smart-TV-HDR-100012585%2F300694285" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $238 $198 @ Walmart

Save $40 on the 55-inch onn. 4K LED Roku Smart TV. Enjoy access to live TV channels, movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more on a customizable home screen. onn. This Vesa mount compatible TV features a 55 inch 4K (2160p) LED panel at 60Hz. It's outfitted with three HDMI ports for connecting external devices like a game console or laptop.

65" Samsung CU7000B LED 4K TV: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSAMSUNG-65-Class-CU7000B-Crystal-UHD-4K-Smart-Television-UN65CU7000BXZA%2F1890620486%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $599 $397 @ Walmart

Save $202 on the 2023 65-inch Samsung CU7000B LED 4K Smart Tizen TV. It features Samsung's Crystal processor 4K with 4K UHD upscaling and HDR. With the latest Smart TV apps pre-installed, expect nothing short of a cinematic experience. Features: 65-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 60Hz LED display, Crystal Processor with 4K UHD Upscaling, HDR 10, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Samsung Gaming Hub, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings

75" Hisense R6 Series LED 4K TV: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FHisense-75-Class-4K-UHD-LED-LCD-Roku-Smart-TV-HDR-R6-Series-75R6E4%2F953460510%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $578 $498 @ Walmart

Save $80 on this 75-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K Roku TV. High Dynamic Range boosts color and contrast whereas the Motion Rate 120 technology ensures smooth, fast action scenes. Powered by Roku TV, it brings you all the joy of TV with none of the frustration. Access all your favorite movies, shows, live TV and more from one place. This means you'll spend less time searching and more time streaming your favorite content.