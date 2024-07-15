How to shop Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals like a Boss

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is July 16-17 and is inarguably, the online retailer's biggest shopping event of the year. Bargain shoppers can score epic discounts and best of all, the lowest prices of the season on products in every category.

If you want to beat the pinch of inflation and/or beat the back-to-school rush, you don't want to miss Amazon's Prime Day sale. It's one of the best savings events in which you'll find great deals on big-ticket items and must-have tech.

In the spirit of competition, rivaling retailers Best Buy, Target, and Walmart typically put their best summer discounts forward to lure you away from Prime Day. I've been covering major sales like Prime Day and Black Friday for six years and here's a little tidbit. In some instances, Prime Day deals beat or match prices we typically see on Black Friday.

For example, Amazon just slashed the Apple MacBook Air M3 to an all-time low price of $899 ($200 off). This price cut arrives just hours before Prime Day and marks the MacBook Air M3's lowest price ever on Amazon.

While Best Buy mirrors this deal, My Best Buy Plus members save an extra $50 to drop the MacBook Air M3 to $849 ($250 off). This marks a new all-time low price for our favorite MacBook since its March 2024 launch.

These are just two of the best Prime Day MacBook deals that are now live before Prime Day.

With the abundance of tempting Prime Day deals from Amazon and its competitors can be overwhelming. That’s where we come in. We've been covering Amazon Prime Day for years and we’re here to help you shop consciously and wisely.

Here’s our Prime Day playbook with tips on how to shop Amazon Prime Day like a Boss.

Amazon Prime Day deals list

One of the best ways to shop Amazon Prime Day like a boss is to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals hub. Our hand-selected Prime Day deals list includes recommended products we've tested and rated by us and our brands.

Amazon's dedicated Prime Day hub lets you shop deals by category and Exclusive Prime deals on tech like the Fire HD 10 Tablet for $69 (58% off) with Prime.

Not a Prime member? Fret not. You can join Amazon Prime here for $14.99 a month or $139 a year. If you don't want to commit, you can shop for Prime Day deals using your free 30-trial membership.

You can cancel your free trial anytime. So even if you don’t want to commit to Amazon Prime right away, you have the option of ending your subscription before you’re billed. Should you decide to continue your Prime membership, you'll be charged $139 for a one-year membership or $14.99 monthly.

Amazon Prime Membership: 30-day free trial

Amazon Prime members get early access to exclusive Prime Day deals. If you're not a Prime member, join Amazon Prime to shop for exclusive Prime Day 2024 deals. Prime Student offers a 6-month free trial.

Amazon Shopping app

Alternatively, you can shop for Prime Day deals via the Amazon Shopping app if you prefer mobile shopping. It lets you receive notifications about new deals, compare prices, and use Alexa voice to find deals hands-free.

Amazon's Shopping app has an easy-to-use interface that lets you access your Amazon Prime account anywhere. Browse products, view account information, order status, and real-time order tracking. The Amazon Shopping app is a free download for Apple and Android devices.

Shop with Alexa

If you own an Amazon tablet like the Fire HD 10 or any other Alexa-enabled device, here's another pro tip. Shop for Prime Day deals with Alexa and you'll never have to lift a finger.

Simply summon Alexa to help you find Prime Day deals and shop hands-free. For example, say “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?"

Amazon Wish List

When you’re shopping during Prime Day — or on any other day for that matter, it’s a good idea to make a list of what you want to buy just like you make a shopping list for grocery shopping, you can make an Amazon Wish List for Prime Day shopping.

This will help you keep track of what you want and prevent you from buying items that you don’t need. Creating a Prime Day Wish List is easy. From any Amazon page, navigate to "Account & Lists" and select "Create a List". Name your list "Prime Day 2024" and select the "Create List" button. Search for any product you like and select "Add to list".