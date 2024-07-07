Exclusive Prime Day deals are already live for Prime members, here are my 7 favorite discounts

Early exclusive Prime Day deals are now live for Prime members only. Prime Day 2024 is on July 16-17, but Prime members don't have to wait to save. Flex your Prime membership and save up to 64% on select Alexa devices now.

For example, Amazon offers the Fire HD 10 Tablet for just $74 ($65 off) or the Fire HD 8 Plus for $64 ($55 off) with Prime. Now cheaper than ever before, these are two of the best Prime Day tablet deals you don't have to wait to get.

Or rock out with some new headphones with 55% off Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones. Submit your request now for a chance to bag them for just under $36 when Prime Day starts.

That's just a sample of Amazon's Prime Day warm-up deals for Prime members only. Browse more of my favorite discounts below. If you don't already have Prime, join now to grab exclusive Prime Day deals now and later this month.

Your first 30 days of Prime are free and you may cancel or pause your membership at any time. There's no risk, and you get tons of Prime perks like free shipping, same-day delivery, and of course, exclusive discounts.

Exclusive Prime Day deals

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139 now $74 w/ Prime

Lowest price! Prime members don't have to wait for Prime Day to save $65 on the Amazon Fire HD 10. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, it's 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture-taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $119 now $64 w/ Prime

Lowest price! Save $55 on the Amazon HD 8 Plus with Prime. It has all the same specs as the Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM. You're getting the same vivid display, 2.0 GHz 6-core processor, support for all your favorite streaming apps, and all-day battery life.

Sony WH-CH520 Headphones: was $79 now $35 w/ Prime

Save $55 on Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones (Cappucino) with Prime. This invite-only Prime Day deal goes live on July 16-17. You can request an invite now, and if selected, you'll receive an email with instructions on accessing this deal during Prime Day. Quantities are limited, so don't hesitate too long to smash that request invite button. Features: 30mm drivers, Google Assistant/Siri support, built-in mic, up to 50 hours of battery life, dedicated Sony Headphones Connect App, 360 Reality Audio

Luna Wireless Controller: was $69 now $39 w/ Prime

Lowest price! Prime members save $30 on the Luna Wireless Controller. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

43" Amazon Fire TV 4K: was $369 now $229 w/ Prime

Lowest price! Flex your Prime membership and save $140 on the 43-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-series 4K smart TV. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume, and search content hands-free.

Amazon eero Pro 6E Mesh Router (3-Pack): was $549 now $349

Lowes price! Save $200 on the Amazon eero 6 Pro 6E Mesh Wi-Fi 6E Router (3-Pack). The routers support network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps, wired speeds up to a gigabit, and up to 1.6 Gbps for wireless connections. It provides Wi-Fi coverage for homes up to 6,000 square feet and supports up to 100+ connected devices.