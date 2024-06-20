When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? Here's everything we know and what to buy during the big sale

Summer savings are here now that the season is officially here. That said, chances are that Amazon Prime Day 2024 headlines popping up frequently in your news feed lately. That's because Amazon's biggest sale of the year is rapidly approaching and will be here before we know it.

If you plan on shopping Amazon's big sale for summer savings and back-to-school gear, chances are you're wondering — When is Prime Day 2024?

As of June 20, Amazon Prime Day 2024's start date and time remains a secret. However, I've been covering Prime Day for six years and I got my degree and know everything about Amazon's annual summer sale. Here's a fun fact, Prime Day first took place in 2015 as a one-day sale for Prime members. Since then, like a Pokemon, it has evolved and gotten bigger — it's now a two-day shopping event.

Historically, Prime Day is held during mid-July, so if I had to guesstimate, this year’s sale will likely take place around the same time. Amazon announced back in April that Prime Day 2024 will return in July with exclusive deals for Prime members.

Keep in mind that while anyone can shop Prime Day deals, Amazon typically offers exclusive Prime member-only deals throughout the sale. They can be in the form of early Prime Day deals, limited-time Lightning deals, or Invite-only deals. So as not to miss out on exclusive Prime Day discounts, sign up for Amazon Prime.

What should you buy during Prime Day?

Prime Day is the best time of the year to snag the lowest prices on all things tech including back-to-school gear. Expect the best summer discounts on laptops and peripherals, tablets, headphones, and wearables. Outside of Black Friday, Prime Day is also a great time to buy a game console, rack up video games, and score a sweet price break on a gaming headset, mouse, and keyboard.

Laptops: Many laptops for every use case go on sale for Prime Day. So if you want a new daily driver for back-to-school, remote work, or gaming, it's one of the best times of the year to upgrade.

Last year, we saw deep discounts on machines from top-rated laptop brands Apple, Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Samsung. This year's Prime Day laptop deals will offer more of the same.

Amazon's Prime Day sale generally has excellent discounts on gaming notebooks. It's a great opportunity to score big savings on gaming-specific laptops by Acer, Asus, Alienware, Gigabyte, HP's Omen series, MSI, and Razer.

Apple products: Prime Day is the precursor to back-to-school season, and one of the best times of the year to buy Apple products. So if you’re looking for a price break on a MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, or AirPods, Prime Day is your golden ticket to big savings.

This is the time of the year when we see the lowest price of the year on just about every device in Apple’s ecosystem. Expect discounts on various models of the latest MacBook M3 notebook as well as previous-gen MacBook M2 notebooks. We’ll be keeping a close on potential early back-to-school deals from the Apple Education Store. Apple may bring back the deal where it bundled free AirPods or a gift card as with the purchase of a MacBook or iPad.

Amazon devices: Amazon Prime Day deals typically offer the lowest prices of the year on Alexa-enabled devices. Amazon’s early discounts right now slash up to 47% off select new and refurbished Amazon hardware including Fire tablets, smart displays, Fire TVs, and Fire TV stick streaming devices.

Prime Day Kindle deals will also be on the menu which is especially welcome since these popular eReaders rarely see a significant discount. For Prime Day just about every Kindle model will be on sale, from the excellent Paperwhite to the latest Kindle Scribe. Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to buy a Kindle outside of Black Friday, which is when typically see them drop to an all-time low price.

In some instances, Prime Day deals undercut or match prices we typically see only during the holidays.

How do I shop for Amazon Prime Day deals?

Make a List: When you’re shopping on Prime Day, it’s a good idea to make a list of what you want to buy. Just like you make a shopping list when grocery shopping, you can make a list for Prime Day.

You can create lists on Amazon on your laptop's web browser or using Amazon's dedicated shopping app on your tablet or phone.

Some Prime Day deals are so tempting that they may trigger impulse shopping. You’ll want to set a budget for yourself to make sure you don’t overspend. When you see an item you want, we recommend you compare prices across retailers to be sure you’re getting the best price.

Track prices: While we’re on the topic of comparing prices, Camelcamelcamel is a free Amazon price tracker that offers comprehensive details about price history. For example, a search for the MacBook Air M3 shows that it sold on Amazon for as low as $899 within the past month.

With Prime Day being known to offer the best summer savings, we could see this all-time low price return for Prime Day.

Do I need Amazon Prime to shop deals?

Anyone can shop on Amazon.com during Prime Day, however, Amazon reserves many of its best discounts for its loyal customers.

Join Amazon Prime to shop July's potential Invite-only, Prime Exclusive deals, and Prime Early Access. During Amazon's big sales, Prime members typically get to shop earlier than everyone else.

Amazon offers a 30-day free trial so you can test the waters before you decide to fully commit. You can pause or cancel your membership at any time, so there's no risk.

Prime member or not, if you're frugal or just want to beat the back-to-school rush, Prime Day 2024 is one sale you don't want to miss.

Don't want to wait? Shop the best summer deals today with our pre-Amazon Prime Day deals roundup.