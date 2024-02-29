Helldivers 2 is the top-selling game on Steam and it's $10 off right now

Since its Feb. 8 release date, Helldivers 2 has rapidly grown in popularity and is now the top-selling game on Steam. Lucky for PC gamers on a budget, this third-person shooter game is already seeing its first discount.

Currently, CDKeys has Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition for PC on sale for $49. It normally costs $59, so this deal takes $10 off its regular retail price. Of course, this is the lowest price we've for this newly released title. It's also one of the best gaming deals of the year. Alternatively, you can get Helldivers 2 Standard for $33 ($6 off).

Although we didn't get to test it, Helldivers 2 review ratings from nearly 153,000 players on Steam are very positive. Many say it's one of the best games of 2024 and call it a breath of fresh air. Gamers appreciate in-game currency earning, anti-cheat protection, and bug fix support. For example, the Helldivers 2 server issues at launch are now fixed.

If you're into third-person shooter games, don't miss your chance to add Helldivers 2 to your library for less.

Today's best Helldivers 2 deals

Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition PC : $59 $49 @ CDKays

Save $10 on Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition for PC. This edition includes: Helldivers 2 full game, DP-53 Savior of the Free Armour Set, Will of the People Cape, MP-98 Knight Weapon, Super Citizen Status, Stratagem Hero Ship Game, and Steeled Veterans’ Premium Warbond. Minimum System Requirements: GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470, CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X, RAM: 8GB, OS: Windows 10, Storage: 100GB