Helldivers 2 servers at capacity but I can get in easily — here's how

Are you failing Democracy, Helldivers? You might be thinking that Democracy is failing you with its servers at capacity, but that's traitorous slander! It's you who needs to be more loyal to Super Earth! Lucky for you, I can show you how.

With the surge of fellow Helldivers in Helldivers 2, we've seen so many ambitious Democracy-spreaders that it's overloading the servers. But that just means we have to be more Democratic.

A Helldiver of mine showed me how to get into Helldivers 2 easily, even with the servers at capacity, and now I can show you.

How to get into Helldivers 2 with servers at capacity

Step 1: Be Democratic.

Step 2: Gather your Helldivers and charge forth toward the servers — ensure that all of you are waiting Democratically within the queue.

(Image credit: Helldivers 2)

Step 3: Once a fellow Helldiver on your friends list is on their ship or in a mission, right-click their name on Steam and join them. Or accept an invite from them. This should cause the server to ping more frequently and thus get you in faster.

Step 4: If that doesn't work, restart your game, get into the queue, and try again. You still have to be patient with it, but you'll enter exponentially faster than you would otherwise.

I can confirm this worked for my friends and I very recently. Being loyal to Democracy is the only way to defeat the bugs and those horrific automatons. If you're having other issues, we know how to fix the black screen as well. And if you're new to Helldivers 2, you'll want to know how to kill chargers.

