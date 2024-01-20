Most anticipated games of 2024 (so far): Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Dragon’s Dogma 2 and more

It’s 2024 and we are screaming about the PC, Xbox, PS5, and Nintendo Switch games launching this year. I literally spent all of this week shooting out emails about the reviews we need to get in for all the games that are going to be launching. Some of the most anticipated games have already launched or are launching incredibly soon.

When I think about the most anticipated games of 2024, my head immediately goes to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth — the next title in the Final Fantasy VII remake saga. We’re all dying to get back into that world. But that’s not the only big title making a splash this year.

Here are the most anticipated games of 2024.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown — Jan. 18

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Oh baby, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was my whole jam back in the day. As a child with no income, replaying this game over and over again was all I did in my free time. We haven’t seen a new Prince of Persia game since 2010, and it’s about damn time for a new one. The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a reimagining of the series that follows the protagonist warrior, Sargon, attempting to save the Prince.

This is a 2.5D side-scrolling metroidvania, which is the first time that gameplay-element has been applied to the series. It’s already out and you might be playing it right now, but if you’re not and are curious about it, it’s already gotten a wave of positive reviews, collecting an 86 on Metacritic . It’s one of the highest reviewed Ubisoft games in recent history (probably because it’s not an open-world or live service game).

Tekken 8 — Jan. 26

(Image credit: Tekken)

Tekken 2 was the first game I played in the series and I was obsessed with all the tough fights (mostly because I sucked). But Tekken 3 pulled me back in — I was such a big fan of Jin Kazama (he’s a cool devil boy and literally the only good Mishima in that game) and I vividly remember the final fight with True Ogre because it was so damn tough. Now Tekken 8 is upon us and I have read the plots of every Tekken before it to prepare myself.

My goodness is the Tekken world just truly the worst. The Mishima family has thrown the world into chaos, and Jin Kazama is no saint, either. But Tekken 8 sees Jin attempting to set the world right by finally confronting his father Kazuya. Listen, I’m not a fighting game enthusiast, but I love stories, and despite how cheesy it is, I’m invested in this one. I’m eager to see where the story goes and ultimately get my butt kicked because I’m bad at fighting games.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League — Feb. 2

(Image credit: Rocksteady)

As a major fan of the Batman Arkham series, I can’t not be hyped about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League . This title is not only developed by the same people who made the Arkham games, but it is also a sequel to those titles. We’ve already seen a ton of trailers for its launch, and while a four-player co-op shooter is far from Arkham's gameplay style, I trust that the game will be better than Gotham Knights .

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to star Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark. Some of the aforementioned characters appeared in the Arkham games, but are now redesigned to fit their more modern interpretations, as seen in the latest Suicide Squad films. Another unprecedented feature is seeing the entire Justice League in the Arkham universe — not a single one (outside of Batman) has appeared in any other game. I can’t wait to fight all of these staple heroes.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth — Feb. 29

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The way Square Enix handled the Final Fantasy VII remake was unprecedented. I'll avoid spoilers, but it's more accurate to call it a reimagining. I have played the original Final Fantasy VII and I legitimately cannot tell you where Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is going to go. I'm most excited about the story, but that's not the only thing to get hyped about.

The first entry in the series of remakes was chapter-based and had some open areas to explore, but it was fairly limited. Rebirth is a whole open world, similar to the original game. However, in the original we were running around like giants over matted planes of grass. This reimagining sees us fully explore the steampunk dystopian world beyond Midgar. We've been promised loads of side quests, monster hunts and even resource gathering/crafting. It's a true RPG.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 — March 22

(Image credit: Capcom)

I finally played Dragon’s Dogma shortly after my daughter was born and was in awe of how I missed out on this epic game when it first launched. Despite a few graphical issues, it held up incredibly well as a modern game, from the wild story to the addicting gameplay. The announcement of Dragon’s Dogma 2 was a gift.

After the incredible narrative reveals of the original game, it’s impossible to imagine where Dragon’s Dogma 2 is going to take the story. I hope it’s not a rehash of the original. I haven’t watched much of the reveals thus far, as I tend to avoid any gameplay or narrative spoilers, but for the love of everything holy, I hope that Capcom fixed the spellcaster. The mage is the worst class in the game because they could not manually aim any of their spells and you just had to cast and pray.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II — May 21

(Image credit: Xbox)

I didn’t have any sense of what the original Hellblade was apart from being from Ninja Theory, which caught my attention as the developers of the DmC: Devil May Cry game. So I jumped into it and immediately got sideswiped by the incredible Norse-inspired tale that tackled the heavy themes of mental illness. Hellblade II continues Senua’s tale, but from a much more aggressive angle.

The original explored the journey that Senua took to battle the Furies and overcome the grief of her lover’s death. Hellblade II is pitched as a battle against the darkness and tyranny on the outside and inside. It sounds like it’s going to be a much more intense mental and physical journey for Senua and I’m 100% here for it. We’ve already seen some gameplay and Hellblade II looks ridiculously gorgeous and smooth.

Avowed — Q3/Q4 2024

(Image credit: Obsidian)

I have never been more ready for a game in my entire life than Avowed . Not only was I hyped as hell as an Elder Scrolls fan, but now, after I’ve beat Pillars of Eternity 1 & 2, I am hyped as a fan of the world — Eora. Avowed seems like a prequel, which makes sense considering how much happens in the Pillars games and how choice-heavy it is. Otherwise it could take place way into the future. Regardless, an Elder Scrolls-esque game with good writing (sorry not sorry) is a recipe for success.

I’m hella excited for the gameplay, as I’ve experienced the world of Eora only through a shoddy isometric lens. We’ve gotten a gameplay trailer already that shows off the sick spell-casting and swordplay. And now that we know it takes place on the Living Lands, I’m so damn hyped to explore the open world, as it’s been described in the Pillars games as an astonishingly diverse and wild place.