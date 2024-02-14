Helldivers 2: How to kill chargers

How-to
By Rami Tabari
published

Do your part! Here's how to kill chargers in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2
(Image credit: PlayStation)

Are you doing your part for democracy? I don't think so if you're reading this page trying to figure it out! Well, no worries, helldiver, we can get you in tip top shape in no time. Today we're teaching you how to kill chargers in Helldivers 2.

Before that happens, you better be on the right difficulty, helldiver. You can encounter chargers only on Medium difficulty and higher. To do that, you need to beat Trivial and Easy missions. Got it?

Good. Now it's time to kill some bugs, for democracy! Here's how to kill chargers in Helldivers 2.

How to kill chargers in Helldivers 2

Step 1: Be democratic.

Step 2: Run far away.

Step 3: Use your other helldivers as human shields.

Step 4: Shoot their buttholes... No seriously, that's their weak spot. You can see it glowing a bright orange.

Helldivers 2

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Step 5: Use anti-tank weapons or any explosives to remove its armor plating. TRY THE LEGS FIRST. That'll create more weak spots. Try the EAT-17 Expendable Anti-Tank or Recoilless Rifle.

Step 6: Call in Stratagems like the Eagle Airstrike or Eagle Napalm Airstrike. Or just straight-up nuke it with the SEAF Artillery cannon on the map.

It's as easy as that, helldiver. The fact that you couldn't figure it out on your own makes me question your loyalty to democracy. Remember, it takes only one traitor for democracy to crumble. You're not a traitor, are you?

Then be sure to do your part by looking at our other best PS5 games and best PC games.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 423 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
Our Review
1
ASUS - ROG Strix SCAR 18”...
Best Buy
View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
(14-inch 512GB)
2
Acer Predator Triton 300SE...
Walmart
$1,599
View Deal
MSI Katana 15
(Black)
3
MSI Katana 15 B13VEK-277US...
Amazon
$1,024.99
View Deal
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
Our Review
4
Alienware m17 R5
Dell
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Victus 15
(15.6-inch 8GB RAM)
5
Victus by HP Gaming Laptop ...
HP (US)
View Deal
HP Victus 15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
6
HP Victus 15.6" 144Hz Gaming...
Target
View Deal
MSI Titan GT77 HX
Our Review
7
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
Preorder
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
8
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 18"...
antonline
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(1TB Intel Core i7)
9
Lenovo - Legion Pro 5i 16"...
Best Buy
$1,799.99
View Deal
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch 1TB)
Our Review
10
MSI Titan GT77 17.3" UHD...
Amazon
$2,750.35
View Deal
Load more deals
Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.