Are you doing your part for democracy? I don't think so if you're reading this page trying to figure it out! Well, no worries, helldiver, we can get you in tip top shape in no time. Today we're teaching you how to kill chargers in Helldivers 2.

Before that happens, you better be on the right difficulty, helldiver. You can encounter chargers only on Medium difficulty and higher. To do that, you need to beat Trivial and Easy missions. Got it?

Good. Now it's time to kill some bugs, for democracy! Here's how to kill chargers in Helldivers 2.

How to kill chargers in Helldivers 2

Step 1: Be democratic.

Step 2: Run far away.

Step 3: Use your other helldivers as human shields.

Step 4: Shoot their buttholes... No seriously, that's their weak spot. You can see it glowing a bright orange.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Step 5: Use anti-tank weapons or any explosives to remove its armor plating. TRY THE LEGS FIRST. That'll create more weak spots. Try the EAT-17 Expendable Anti-Tank or Recoilless Rifle.

Step 6: Call in Stratagems like the Eagle Airstrike or Eagle Napalm Airstrike. Or just straight-up nuke it with the SEAF Artillery cannon on the map.

It's as easy as that, helldiver. The fact that you couldn't figure it out on your own makes me question your loyalty to democracy. Remember, it takes only one traitor for democracy to crumble. You're not a traitor, are you?

Then be sure to do your part by looking at our other best PS5 games and best PC games.