Don't wait for Black Friday, snag the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 for $169 now — lowest price ever
Launched in September 2024, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the best earbuds for Pixel phone users. If you've been hesitant about picking them up due to price, this Black Friday deal is motivation.
Right now, you can get the Pixel Buds Pro 2 for just $169 at Wellbots. That's $60 off the earbuds' regular price of $299 and the lowest price I've seen for them yet.
This is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals you don't have to wait to get.
If you prioritize great sound, noise-cancellation, and long battery life, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 ticks all the boxes.
I've been using the Pixel Buds Pro 2 with my Pixel 9 Pro XL and I'm obsessed with them. They sound great whether I'm on call, listening to music and podcasts on Spotify, or streaming shows and movies on Paramount Plus or Peacock.
More importantly, each Pixel Buds Pro 2's wing-tipped twist-to-fit design prevents them from falling out of my ears. Google's latest earbuds are remarkably small, comfortable, and stay put. Next to my Sony WF-C500s, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the best wireless earbuds I've owned.
At $60 off, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are cheaper than ever before. The brand's best wireless earbuds yet, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 bring enhanced sound, improved active noise cancellation (ANC), and more durability to the series. The previous-gen Pixel Buds Pro won our Editor's Choice Award for their comfortable, lightweight design, great audio performance, and powerful ANC.
Release date: September 2024
Features: Google Tensor A1 chip, active noise-cancelling (ANC), twist-to-adjust stabilizer, 11mm drivers, 6-core audio chip, hands-free Gamini AI, IPX4 water-and-sweat resistance, up to 8 hours of battery life with ANC on (up to 30 with included charging case). Up to 12 hours of battery life with ANC off
Price check: Amazon $229 | Best Buy $229 | Google Store $179 (starting Nov. 21)
Buy it if: You're a Pixel phone, Pixel tablet, or Android user and want seamless access to Google Gemini AI.
Don't buy it if: You're an Apple user or prefer over-ear or on-ear style headphones.
