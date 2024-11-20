Don't wait for Black Friday, snag the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 for $169 now — lowest price ever

Launched in September 2024, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the best earbuds for Pixel phone users. If you've been hesitant about picking them up due to price, this Black Friday deal is motivation.

Right now, you can get the Pixel Buds Pro 2 for just $169 at Wellbots. That's $60 off the earbuds' regular price of $299 and the lowest price I've seen for them yet.

This is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals you don't have to wait to get.

Browse: Wellbots Black Friday deals

If you prioritize great sound, noise-cancellation, and long battery life, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 ticks all the boxes.

I've been using the Pixel Buds Pro 2 with my Pixel 9 Pro XL and I'm obsessed with them. They sound great whether I'm on call, listening to music and podcasts on Spotify, or streaming shows and movies on Paramount Plus or Peacock.

More importantly, each Pixel Buds Pro 2's wing-tipped twist-to-fit design prevents them from falling out of my ears. Google's latest earbuds are remarkably small, comfortable, and stay put. Next to my Sony WF-C500s, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the best wireless earbuds I've owned.

Today's best Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 deal