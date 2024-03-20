Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 curved monitor sheds $500 for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

The new 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 DQHD Curved Gaming Monitor just hit its lowest price yet. Amazon's Big Spring Sale offers an unbeatable discount that pushes Samsung immersive display toward the more affordable end of the price spectrum.

Today you can get the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Gaming Monitor for just $799 via Amazon's on-page coupon. Typically $1,299, that's a massive $500 off and its biggest discount yet. If you're looking for an ultrawide curved screen, it's one of the best gaming monitor deals to consider. Amazon's Big Spring Sale also has the 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED Curved Gaming Monitor on sale for $1,199 ($600 off).

Today's best Samsung Odyssey G9 deal

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Gaming Monitor: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-DisplayHDR-FreeSync-Adjustable-LS49CG954ENXZA%2Fdp%2FB0CP6HW894%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,299 $799 @ Amazon via on-page coupon

Lowest price! Save $500 on the 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor via Amazon's on-page coupon. This immersive monitor provides an enveloping experience for gaming and content consumption. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices. Features: 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel, HDR1000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x USB-A 3.0 ports Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-49-odyssey-1000r-curved-dual-qhd-240hz-1ms-freesync-gaming-monitor-with-hdr1000-hdmi-x2-dp-usb-black%2F6564042.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $899

The 2024 Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C is designed to provides and immersive viewing experience. If you want to upgrade your setup with one of the best gaming monitors there is, the Odyssey G9 G95C is one to consider.

While we didn't test it, Odyssey G9 reviews from Amazon customers rate it of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Satisfied owners praise its curved, ultra-wide panel, amazon colors and spacious, panoramic screen.

This particular model is outfitted with a 49-inch Dual QHD (5120 x 1440) 1000R curved panel with HDR1000. For connecting external devices like a laptop, game console or additional monitor, you get 2 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB-A 3.0 port and a 1. 4 DisplayPort. Featuring a high 240Hz refresh rate, ultrafast 1ms response time. and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, you can expect life-like, smooth, lag-free performance.

Now $500 off, the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C is a steal at this tempting deal price. Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends March 25, so don't hesitate too long!