Walmart takes $300 off the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 with RTX 4060 to rival October Prime Day

Walmart's Holiday Deals event is taking Amazon Big Deal Days with epic gaming laptop deals. One standout is the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 9 with RTX 4060 for $1,099. It normally costs $1,399, so that's $300 and one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get outside of the holidays.

Although we didn't test this exact laptop, we gave the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating for its vibrant display, powerful performance, and graphics prowess. Despite its short battery life, which is typical for gaming laptops, the Legion Slim 5 runs cool and has a satisfying keyboard.

At $300 off, the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen is at a Black Friday price. It's a no-brainer if you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop under $1,500.