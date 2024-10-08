Walmart takes $300 off the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 with RTX 4060 to rival October Prime Day
Save $300 on the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 RTX 4060 gaming laptop for a limited time.
Walmart's Holiday Deals event is taking Amazon Big Deal Days with epic gaming laptop deals. One standout is the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 9 with RTX 4060 for $1,099. It normally costs $1,399, so that's $300 and one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get outside of the holidays.
Although we didn't test this exact laptop, we gave the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating for its vibrant display, powerful performance, and graphics prowess. Despite its short battery life, which is typical for gaming laptops, the Legion Slim 5 runs cool and has a satisfying keyboard.
At $300 off, the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen is at a Black Friday price. It's a no-brainer if you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop under $1,500.
Save $300 off the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 9 with RTX 4060 graphics.
Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2880 x 1800) 400-nit 165Hz ant-glare display, AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p webcam with e-privacy shutter and dual microphones, Nvidia G-Sync Windows 11 Home
Release date: August 2024
Price check: Newegg $1,309 | Lenovo from $1,199
Price history: This is one of the best prices I've seen for the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 outside of the holidays.
Reviews: Although we didn't test this exact laptop, we gave the Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Pro a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. We found its sleek, stylish chassis, gorgeous display, and performance impressive. We expect Legion Slim 5 in this deal to be on par.
Buy it if: You want a 16-inch gaming laptop with customizable RGB and support for AAA gaming, day-to-day multitasking, streaming, and content creation.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop with long battery life or prefer desktop PC or console gaming and want a laptop solely for checking emails, browsing the internet, and creating docs.
