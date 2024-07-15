Forget Prime Day, I found MacBooks for up to $700 off right now at Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale dropped a boatload of MacBook deals to distract you from Amazon Prime Day. Although Amazon did its big one by slashing $500 off Apple's MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Max, Best Buy said, "Hold my beer."

Instead, you can save $700 on the M3 Max-powered MacBook Pro 16 with My Best Buy Plus. So rather than shelling out $2,999 for this premium MacBook, this deal drops it to $2,799. Remember that it usually costs $3,499, so you get it for its lowest price ever.

Given that My Best Buy Plus costs $49.99 a year and this exclusive deal puts $700 back into your pocket, it pays for itself. As a My Best Buy Plus member, you'll get member-only access to 4-free months of Apple TV Plus (valued at $40).

This is one of the best alternative Prime Day MacBook deals you can get.

In our MacBook Pro 16 M3 Max review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its excellent overall performance, which includes gaming, bright, colorful display, and impressive 18+ hour battery life.

Now $700 off, the MacBook Pro 16 M3 Max is at its best price yet — a price you won't likely see again until the end of the year.

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale is on through Wednesday, competing with Amazon Prime Day, which is July 16-17. Visit our Prime Day 2024 hub for mobile tech, gaming, and back-to-school tech discounts.

Today's best MacBook Pro deals

Apple 16" MacBook Pro with M3 Max: $3,499 $2,999 @ Best Buy or $2,799 w/ Plus

Lowest price! Forget Prime Day! Take $700 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 Max with My Best Plus now. In our MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Max review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its excellent overall performance, which includes gaming, bright, colorful display, and impressive 18+ hour battery life. It's the Editor's Choice of the best laptop for power users. Features: Display: 16-inch (3456 x 2234) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display CPU: Apple M3 Max 14-core CPU, 16-core Neural Engine RAM: 32GB Unified GPU: Apple M3 Max 30-core GPU, Storage: 1TB SSD, Ports: SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports Price check: Amazon $2,999

Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 Pro: $2,499 $1,999 @ Best Buy or $1,899 w/ Plus

Lowest price! Best Buy's Prime Day MacBook deal alternative takes $600 off the MacBook Pro 16 M3 Pro with My Best Buy Plus. Apple's M3 Pro processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster, so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. This is the best MacBook to buy if you want a personal computer for power-hungry productivity demands, video editing, and gaming while delivering long-lasting battery life. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Price check: Amazon $1,999