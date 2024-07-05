Wow! Amazon just slashed $500 off the MacBook Pro with M3 Max before Prime Day, its biggest price cut yet

What?! The MacBook Pro with M3 Max just hit a milestone in price history. Amongst today's early Prime Day Apple deals, I found this beast of a machine on sale for hundreds below its street price.

Right now, the Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Max is on sale for $2,999 at Amazon. It usually costs $3,499 so that's a staggering discount of $500 discount. Launched back in Oct. 2023, the MacBook Pro M3 with Max is down to its lowest price yet. This is one of the best MacBook deals you can get before Prime Day and I doubt it'll get any cheaper than the upcoming sale.

In our MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Max review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its excellent overall performance which includes gaming, bright, colorful display, and impressive 18+ hour battery life.

Over its predecessor, the MacBook Pro with M3 Max delivers beefier performance prowess and supports more unified memory. It's ideal for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images.

You may be thinking, "Prime Day is around the corner, should I wait?" Normally, I recommend waiting, but this price cut is unprecedented.

Now $500 off, the MacBook Pro with M3 Max may be worth the splurge if you want a powerful laptop to help you breeze through workloads.

Today's best MacBook Pro with M3 Max deal