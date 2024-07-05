Wow! Amazon just slashed $500 off the MacBook Pro with M3 Max before Prime Day, its biggest price cut yet
Save $500 on the mighty MacBook Pro with M3 Max before Prime Day
What?! The MacBook Pro with M3 Max just hit a milestone in price history. Amongst today's early Prime Day Apple deals, I found this beast of a machine on sale for hundreds below its street price.
Right now, the Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Max is on sale for $2,999 at Amazon. It usually costs $3,499 so that's a staggering discount of $500 discount. Launched back in Oct. 2023, the MacBook Pro M3 with Max is down to its lowest price yet. This is one of the best MacBook deals you can get before Prime Day and I doubt it'll get any cheaper than the upcoming sale.
In our MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Max review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its excellent overall performance which includes gaming, bright, colorful display, and impressive 18+ hour battery life.
Over its predecessor, the MacBook Pro with M3 Max delivers beefier performance prowess and supports more unified memory. It's ideal for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images.
You may be thinking, "Prime Day is around the corner, should I wait?" Normally, I recommend waiting, but this price cut is unprecedented.
Now $500 off, the MacBook Pro with M3 Max may be worth the splurge if you want a powerful laptop to help you breeze through workloads.
Today's best MacBook Pro with M3 Max deal
Apple 16" MacBook Pro with M3 Max
Was: $3,499
Now: $2,999 Amazon
Lowest price! Amazon takes a massive $500 off the fantastic 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max.
Launch date: October 2023
Price history: This is the lowest-price MacBook Pro with M3 Max deal ever. It beats its previous lowest price low of $3,409.
Features: Display: 16-inch (3456 x 2234) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display CPU: Apple M3 Max 14-core CPU, 16-core Neural Engine RAM: 32GB Unified GPU: Apple M3 Max 30-core GPU, Storage: 1TB SSD, Ports: SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports
Price check: Best Buy $2,999| Apple Education Store $3,199 + FREE $150 gift card | Adorama $3,299| Apple $3,499| B&H $3,499
Reviews: The MacBook Pro M3 series has only improved with the addition of Apple’s latest M3 Pro Max chip. It delivers better overall productivity and gaming performance than its predecessor with even longer battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a powerful workhorse that can handle power-hungry productivity demands, video editing, and gaming while delivering long-lasting battery life.
Don't buy it if: You want a personal computer primarily for creating documents, sending emails, and watching YouTube videos. See our best laptop buying guide to find a machine that fits your use case.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.