Epic back-to-school laptop deal knocks $410 off the Dell XPS 13 OLED with Intel Ultra 7 CPU

If you're looking for a premium laptop for college, the Dell XPS 13 OLED is a wise choice. With this year's Dell back-to-school sale now live, students and educatiors alike can score huge savings on the brand's flagship laptop.

Currently, the latest Dell XPS 13 OLED is on sale for $1,649 at Dell. Previously priced at $2,059, that's a staggaring $410 in savings. This is the lowest price I've seen for this configuration XPS 13 OLED.

Launched in March 2024, the latest Dell XPS laptops bring powerful hardware and advanced AI to the series. We reviewed the 14-inch model Dell XPS OLED and rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its fast, reliable performance, vibrant OLED display, and good battery life. We expect its 13-inch sibling in this deal to be as impressive.

Portable, sleek, and featuring fast and secure biometrics login options, the Dell XPS 13 OLED is suitable for college students, educators, and traveling business professionals.

Now $410 off, the Dell XPS 13 OLED is at its best price yet! It's a solid buy if you want a capable laptop that easily fits in a backpack or carry-on bag.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 OLED deal

Dell XPS 13 OLED (2024)

Was: $2,059

Now:$1,649 @ Dell

Overview:

This epic back-to-school laptop deal knocks $410 off the Dell XPS 13 OLED. Features: 13.4-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 400-nit anti-glare OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, quad-speakers,1080p RGB camera with dual mics, platinum backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro Release Date: March 2024 Price history: This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this Dell XPS 13 OLED laptop. Price comparison: Dell exclusive Reviews consensus: We reviewed the 14-inch Dell XPS laptop and rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its fast, reliable performance, vibrant OLED display, and good battery life. We expect its 13-inch sibling in this deal to be as impressive. Laptop Mag: ★★★★ (14-inch model) Buy it if: You want a laptop for multitasking, light video editing, and casual gaming. Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for basic tasks like internet browsing, creating documents, emailing, and streaming YouTube. See our best laptops or best Chromebooks buying guides for more options.