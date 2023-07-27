Dell back to school sale 2023: Best deals for students and educators

The Dell back to school sale is on with solid deals on must-have back to school tech. If you're looking for the best bang for your budget, Dell's sitewide sale has plenty to offer.

During the Dell back to school sale, students and teachers can snag solid discounts on college laptops like the best-selling Dell XPS and Dell Inspiron series. Plus, save big on Alienware gaming laptops and essential PC accessories like docking stations, printers and scanners, monitors and more.

One deal worth your while is the Dell Inspiron 15 for just $549 . It normally costs $749, so that's $250 off and one of the best back to school laptop deals you can get. Built for multitasking and powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell Inspiron 15 is ideal for students and teachers. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 120Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 1TB SSD.

Though we didn't test it, Dell Inspiron 15 reviews from Dell customers rate it 4.1 out of 5-stars. Happy owners praise its excellent performance, speed, and good graphics. Others rave about its superb build quality and attractive design.

At only $549, the Dell Inspiron 15 is a tremendous value for the price. It's a no-brainer if you're looking for a budget-friendly laptop under $600.

That's just one of many fantastic back to school bargains going on at Dell today. Shop the Dell's entire back to school and our favorite discounts below.

Dell back to school sale 2023

Dell back to school sale — Laptops

Dell Inspiron 14 AMD Ryzen 7: $799 $499 @ Dell

Save $300 on the AMD Ryzen-powered Dell Inspiron 14. It's a solid value for the price if you're looking for a laptop under $500. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 250-nit display, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics and 512GB SSD. If you're looking for a budget laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price, the Inspiron 14 fits the bill.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1: $949 $499 @ Dell

Save $450 on the Dell Inspiron 14 7425. One of the best laptops for students, it's great for multitasking and offers long battery life. This machine packs a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics and 512GB SSD.

Dell Inspiron 16 Intel Core i5: $849 $499 @ Dell

Save $350 on the Dell Inspiron 16, one of the best 16-inch laptops to buy. Now just under $500, it features a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 250-nit display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU,16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. This is a great value if you're looking for a big screen laptop.

Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop: $749 $549 @ Dell

Save $150 on the Dell Inspiron 15 3520. It's one of the best laptops for college students. This machine packs 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 120Hz display, Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 1TB SSD.

Dell Inspiron 16 Intel Core i7: $1,099 $799 @ Dell

Save $300 on the new Dell Inspiron 16 laptop. This laptop has a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 1TB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 9315: $949 $849 @ Dell

Save $100 on the Dell XPS 13 9315, one of the best laptops to buy. We reviewed the 2-in-1 version Dell XPS 13 and liked its lightest design, bright sharp display and great graphics performance. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit-display, Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB NVMe SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall Dell laptop to buy.

Dell back to school sale — Gaming laptops

Dell G15 RTX 4060: $1,549 $1,349 @ Dell

Save $200 on the Dell G16 RTX 40 Series gaming laptop. It's configured with a 15.6-inchFFHD (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display which provides an immersive gaming experience. Powering the machine is a powerful Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM with 1TB SSD for storage. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles the system's graphics.

Alienware x14 R2 RTX 4060: $1,899 $1,599 @ Dell

Save $300 on the latest Nvidia RTX 40 Series Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop. It features a 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting.

Alienware m18 RTX 4060: $2,149 $1,899 @ Dell

Save $250 on the Alienware m18 gaming laptop during the Dell back to school sale. This big screen mean machine packs an 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display and runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU. Rounding out its specs sheet are 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

Alienware x17 R2 RTX 3080 Ti: $4,049 $1,999 @ Dell

The Dell back to school knocks 51% off the excellent Alienware x17 R2. This gaming laptop machine packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 480Hz display, Intel i9-12900H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 16GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting.

Dell back to school sale — Monitors

Dell 24" FHD Monitor: $149 $99 @ Dell

Save $50 on the Dell SE2422H 24-inch monitor. It has a 23.8-inch (1920 x 1080) pixel resolution VA panel, 5ms response time, 75Hz refresh rate, an HDMI port and a VGA port. With an glare-free panel and Dell's TÜV-certified ComfortView feature, this monitor helps reduce eye discomfort and fatigue.

Dell 24" Monitor: $159 $109 @ Dell

Save $120 on this 24-inch Dell monitor (S2421HN). It has a 24-inch 1920 x 1080-pixel panel with 75Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time, and 75Hz refresh rate. For your connectivity needs, it's outfitted with an HDMI port, and audio line-out port. It flaunts a chic and modern design to complement to any workspace.

Dell 27" QHD Monitor: $259 $129 @ Dell

Save 50% on the Dell G2723HN 27-inch monitor. It has a Full HD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz panel for color rich, sharp viewing and smooth gameplay. The monitor's ultrathin bezel design that complements any workspace.

Dell 32" QHD Curved Monitor: $349 $299 @ Dell

Save $50 on the Dell S3722DGM Curved Gaming Monitor. This 31.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz panel has an 1800R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, and 2ms response time. With AMD FreeSync Premium on board, this monitor ensures sharp, distortion-free, ultra-smooth gameplay and video playback.

Dell back to school sale — Laptop bags & cases

Dell EcoLoop Pro Slim Backpack: $59 $44 @ Dell

Keep your laptop, tablet and everyday essentials securely protected within the eco-friendly Dell EcoLoop Pro Slim Backpack 15, a slim-fit backpack designed for work and beyond.

Solo New York Ace Slim Brief: $41 $20 @ Dell

Save $20 on the Solo New York Ace Slim Brief Protect your laptop with the Solo New York Convertible Bag 15.6" Laptop Sleeve. It provides laptop protection that doesn’t compromise your sense of style.

Dell Timbuk2 17" Laptop Case: $ 99 $84 @ Dell

Save $15 on the Timbuk2 17-inch Laptop 3-in-1 Messenger Case. This unique laptop bag may be worn messenger style, carried like a briefcase, or backpack. Its wide messenger strap fits comfortably over the shoulder and easily detaches to convert to briefcase-style. Or, use the neatly tucked away backpack straps to haul essentials on your back.