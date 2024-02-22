New Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 14, and Dell XPS 16 laptops now available for preorder
Pick up the new Dell XPS laptop starting from $1,399
Unveiled earlier this year, new Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 14, and Dell XPS 16 laptops are now available for purchase at Dell.com. This trio of Dell laptops combine the power of Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs with Intel Arc graphics. You can opt for Nvidia RTX 40 graphics on the 14-inch and 16-inch models. Pricing for the Dell XPS starts at $1,399and $1,699 for the Dell XPS 14 whereas the Dell XPS 16 starts from $1,899.
Sleek, minimalist, and stylish, Dell's new XPS laptops can be categorized as Ultrabooks. Nearly identical to the 2022 Dell XPS Plus, they have the same seamless glass touchpad with haptics, backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, and quad-speakers. You may upgrade the Dell XPS 14 and Dell XPS 16 to a 3K OLED panel to complete the Dell XPS Plus look. Boasting hardware upgrades and AI, the new Dell XPS series are suitable for students, work professionals, and creators alike.
If you want a premium personal computer, the Dell XPS laptop series has various customizable options to choose from. New Dell XPS preorders are expected to ship to arrive by Mar. 13.
New Dell XPS laptops
New Dell XPS 13 (2024): from $1,399 @ Dell
The new Dell XPS 13 (model 9340) is now available for purchase starting from $1,399.
Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers,1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home
New Dell XPS 14 (2024): from $1,699 @ Dell
The new Dell XPS 14 (model 9440) is now available for purchase starting from $1,699.
Features: 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers,1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home
New Dell XPS 16 (2024): from $1,899 @ Dell
The new Dell XPS 16 (model 9640) is now available for purchase starting from $1,899.
Features: 16.3-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers,1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
