New Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 14, and Dell XPS 16 laptops now available for preorder

Unveiled earlier this year, new Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 14, and Dell XPS 16 laptops are now available for purchase at Dell.com. This trio of Dell laptops combine the power of Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs with Intel Arc graphics. You can opt for Nvidia RTX 40 graphics on the 14-inch and 16-inch models. Pricing for the Dell XPS starts at $1,399and $1,699 for the Dell XPS 14 whereas the Dell XPS 16 starts from $1,899.

Sleek, minimalist, and stylish, Dell's new XPS laptops can be categorized as Ultrabooks. Nearly identical to the 2022 Dell XPS Plus, they have the same seamless glass touchpad with haptics, backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, and quad-speakers. You may upgrade the Dell XPS 14 and Dell XPS 16 to a 3K OLED panel to complete the Dell XPS Plus look. Boasting hardware upgrades and AI, the new Dell XPS series are suitable for students, work professionals, and creators alike.

If you want a premium personal computer, the Dell XPS laptop series has various customizable options to choose from. New Dell XPS preorders are expected to ship to arrive by Mar. 13.

New Dell XPS laptops

New Dell XPS 13 (2024): from $1,399 @ Dell

The new Dell XPS 13 (model 9340) is now available for purchase starting from $1,399. Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers,1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home

New Dell XPS 14 (2024): from $1,699 @ Dell

The new Dell XPS 14 (model 9440) is now available for purchase starting from $1,699. Features: 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers,1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home