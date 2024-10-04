Early October Prime Day MacBook deal takes $500 off Laptop Mag's favorite notebook PC for engineering students
Save $500 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's M3 Max chip
The MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Max is one of the best laptops for engineering students, architects, and content creators. If you fit any of these categories, here's an early October Prime Day laptop deal worth your while.
Currently, the MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Max is on sale for $2,999 at Amazon. That's a staggering $500 in savings and one of the biggest discounts I've seen for this particular Apple laptop. I've been tracking early October Prime Day MacBook deals and this is one of the best available.
In our MacBook Pro 16 M3 Max review, we loved its excellent overall performance, bright, gorgeous display, and 18 hour battery life. We were so impressed by its productvitiy and gaming prowess that we rated it 4 out of 5 stars and cosigned it with our Editior's Choice Award. Just about our only complaint we have about the MacBook Pro M3 Max series is price. Which is why I just had to share this rare discount with you.
Powered by Apple's most powerful mobile processor yet, the MacBook Pro 16 M3 Max is up to 2.5x faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Max series. So if you're on the hunt for a laptop that'll breeze through power-hungry productivity demands, the MacBook Pro M3 Max fits the bill.
Amazon Big Deal Days (October Prime Day) starts Oct. 8 at 3 a.m. ET, however, early deals are live and ripe for the picking this weekend. If you want to refresh your tech for less this season, see our October Prime Day deals hub for a roundup of today's best discounts.
Today's best MacBook Pro 16 M3 Max deal
Overview:
Amazon is slashing $500 off the MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Max in this limited-time deal.
Features: 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Max 14-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Max 30-core GPU, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Launch date: Oct. 2023
Price history: At $2,999, this MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Max is $100 shy of its lowest ever price.
Price comparison: Best Buy $3,499
Reviews: In our MacBook Pro 16 M3 Max review, we loved its excellent overall performance for productivity and gaming so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award.
The MacBook Pro series has only gotten better with the addition of Apple’s latest M3 Pro chip, which delivers better overall, and gaming performance than its predecessor with even longer battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a laptop that can handle power-hungry productivity demands, video editing and gaming, while delivering long lasting battery life.
Don't buy it if: You just need a basic laptop to push documents and send emails or if it's out of your budget.
