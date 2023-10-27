Early Black Friday gaming laptop deal knocks a massive $537 off the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro with RTX 4070
Black Friday is the best time of year to save big on a new gaming laptop. This year's annual shopping event falls on Nov. 24, however, early Black Friday gaming laptop deals are available now.
Currently, the Legion 5i Pro with RTX 4070 GPU is on sale for $1,462 at Lenovo via coupon, "GAMINGSURPRISES". It normally costs $1,999, so that's a hefty $537 discount. This is the lowest price we've seen for this Legion 5i Pro configuration. In terms of early Black Friday gaming laptop deals, this is one of the best available.
Today's best Lenovo Legion 5i Pro deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro 16 Gen 8 RTX 4070
$1,999Now: $1,462 @ Lenovo
Save $537 on the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 8 via coupon, "GAMINGSURPRISES"
Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit anti-glare display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD.
Launch date: Jan. 2023
Price check: Amazon $1,765
Reviews: The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is a stellar gaming laptop with beastly performance and a premium aesthetic. Beyond gaming, this powerful hardware combo is great for video editing, photo editing, and other graphics intensive tasks.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (Gen 7) | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: If you're looking for a workhorse, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is worth considering. Especially at this discounted price. It's a great option for gamers and creators.
Don't buy it if: You want a personal computer solely for creating docs, checking emails, browsing the web, and streaming content. For general use, consider the MacBook Air M2, Acer Swift 14 or Acer Chromebook Plus 515.
