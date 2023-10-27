Early Black Friday gaming laptop deal knocks a massive $537 off the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro with RTX 4070

Black Friday is the best time of year to save big on a new gaming laptop. This year's annual shopping event falls on Nov. 24, however, early Black Friday gaming laptop deals are available now.

Currently, the Legion 5i Pro with RTX 4070 GPU is on sale for $1,462 at Lenovo via coupon, "GAMINGSURPRISES". It normally costs $1,999, so that's a hefty $537 discount. This is the lowest price we've seen for this Legion 5i Pro configuration. In terms of early Black Friday gaming laptop deals, this is one of the best available.

Today's best Lenovo Legion 5i Pro deal