Black Friday wireless earbuds deals: Sony WF-1000XM5 for all-time low price of $248

Anyone who's into listening to music through quality earbuds has probably heard of Sony's WF-100XM5 wireless earbuds. As weird as the naming convention is, these are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. And lucky for you, they're $50 off right now for Black Friday.

These earbuds offer an immersive, rich audio experience, top-notch noise-cancelling, and a long-lasting 24-hour battery life with the included charging case. Though they just launched in July of this year at $299, you can buy the WF-1000XM5 earbuds at Amazon for only $248 during Black Friday. This is the lowest price Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds have ever been.

Be sure to take a look at our best Black Friday deals hub and Black Friday deals LIVE blog for more great savings.

Today's best Sony WF-1000XM5 deal