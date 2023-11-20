Black Friday wireless earbuds deals: Sony WF-1000XM5 for all-time low price of $248
Save $50 on Sony's noise-cancelling WF-1000XM5 earbuds
Anyone who's into listening to music through quality earbuds has probably heard of Sony's WF-100XM5 wireless earbuds. As weird as the naming convention is, these are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. And lucky for you, they're $50 off right now for Black Friday.
These earbuds offer an immersive, rich audio experience, top-notch noise-cancelling, and a long-lasting 24-hour battery life with the included charging case. Though they just launched in July of this year at $299, you can buy the WF-1000XM5 earbuds at Amazon for only $248 during Black Friday. This is the lowest price Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds have ever been.
Today's best Sony WF-1000XM5 deal
Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds
Was:
$299
Now: $248 @ Amazon
Overview: Save just over $50 on Sony's popular WF-1000MX5 wireless earbuds
Features: 8.4 mm Dynamic Driver X for premium sound, noise cancellation developed with AI machine learning, 8-hour battery life (24-hour life with the charging case), IPX4 water resistance, dual-feedback microphones, noise isolation earbud tips
Release date: Jul. 2023
Price check: Sony $249 | Best Buy $249 | Target $249 | Walmart $249
Price history: These earbuds just launched this year, and so far, this is the lowest they've ever been priced.
Reviews: Many reviewers praise these earbuds for the top-tier noise-cancelling technology, full and atmospheric audio, and crystal-clear microphone performance. The WF-1000XM5 battery life is on par with its predecessor, and the smaller, glossier design is a hit for some and a miss for others.
TechRadar: ★★★★ | What Hi-Fi?: ★★★★★
Buy if: You want a premium pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds to listen to music while you're studying, shopping, or just relaxing. These are also great for taking hands-free calls with, and the battery can last up to 24 hours with the included charging case.
Don't buy if: You prefer headphones to earbuds, or you don't want your earbuds to be noise-cancelling.
