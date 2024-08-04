3 best Razer back-to-school laptop deals, save up to $300

Razer back-to-school laptop deals slash hundreds off our favorite notebooks for gaming and creating. At the Razer Store, register for Razer's student discount offer to save up to 15% on Razer products (student pricing will reflect when you log in).

For example, the Razer Blade 16 OLED Laptop drops to $2,699 ($300 off) with Razer's student discount. Plus, you a get a free full-game download of Black Myth: Wukong for free (valued at $60).

In our Razer Blade (2024) review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award. We were floored by the Razer Blade 16's vivid OLED screen, powerful, reliable performance, and loud, strong speakers.

Powered by Intel's 14th Gen Core i9 CPU and Nvidia RTX 40 Series GPU, the Razer Blade 16 is ideal for playing demanding games, and editing large photo and video files. It's also one of the best laptops for STEM majors who work with advanced coding, formulas, and 3D rendering.

Razer further sweetens its back-to-school laptop deals by throwing in a few freebies. On top of special pricing, you'll get free Razer Skins (valued at up to $75), and a Razer USB-C Dock (valued at $120) or Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 (valued at $150) with your purchase of select Razer Blade 14, 16, and 18 laptops.

Browse Razer's entire sale and see my recommended Razer laptop deals below.

Best Razer back-to-school laptop deals

Razer Blade 14 RTX 4070: $2,699 $2,499 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Currently sold out at the Razer Store, the 2024 Razer Blade 14 is $200 off at Amazon. In our Razer Blade 14 (2024) review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its snappy performance, butter-smooth RTX 4070 graphics, and loud, robust speakers. It's the Editor's Choice gaming and creator laptop. Features: 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 8-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, per-key RGB Razer Chroma backlit keyboard, IR FHD webcam, precision glass touchpad, stereo speakers, THX Spatial audio, Windows 11 Home

Razer Blade 16 OLED RTX 4070: $2,999 $2,699 @ Razer

Students save $300 on the Razer Blade 16 OLED via Razer's student discount offer. Register or log in to see the discounted price. This laptop includes a full game download of Black Myth: Wukong (valued at $60 for free. In our Razer Blade (2024) review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award. We loved its strong overall performance and bright stunning display with dual-mode functionality. Features: 16.1-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz OLED display, Intel Core i9-14700HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p FHD webcam, Windows 11 Home

Razer Blade 18 RTX 4070: $3,099 $2,799 @ Razer

Take $300 off the 2024 Razer Blade 18 with Razer's student discount offer. Plus, get a full game download of Black Myth: Wukong (valued at $60 for free. Powered by Intel's 14th Gen Core i9 processor and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics, the Razer Blade 18 packs plenty of power. In our hands-on Razer Blade 18 review, we were thrilled about the laptop's Thunderbolt 5 port, performance upgrades, and stunning display. Features: 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 300Hz Mini-LED display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, IR 5MP webcam, per-key RGB Razer Chroma backlit keyboard, precision glass touchpad, 6 speaker array, THX Spatial audio, Windows 11 Home