Save your Benjamins! Here's 21 Presidents Day Apple deals to shop now

Presidents Day Apple deals are at the top of the list of what to buy during Presidents Day sales. Best Buy for example offers monumental discounts on MacBook, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

In honor of Presidents Day, the big box retailer is slashing up to $300 off MacBooks and up to $150 on iPads. I track deals all throughout the year and one thing is for certain — this year's Presidents Day deals on Apple products are of Black Friday proportions.

For example, you can get the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 with 512GB SSD for $1,199. Typically $1,499, that's a massive $300 discount and this MacBook Air M2's lowest price ever. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5-stars for its solid overall performance, excellent battery life and incredibly stunning Liquid Retina display. In another super-rare deal, Best Buy offers the iPad Pro for $699 ($100 off) to My Best Buy Plus and Total members. Non-members save $50.

To reiterate, Presidents Day sales are ripe with Apple deals (see what I did there?) and it would behoove you to jump on these savings. From our favorite MacBook to your favorite celebrity's favorite headphones, here are 21 Presidents Day Apple deals to shop now.

Best Presidents Day Apple deals

MacBooks

13.6" MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $949 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the excellent 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS Price check: Amazon $1,069 | B&H $949

15" Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,499 $1,199 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the excellent 15-inch MacBook Air M2. We gave the MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Best Buy

Save $250 on the M1 MacBook Air — the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Although it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD.

14" Apple MacBook Pro M3: 1,599 $1,449 @ Best Buy ($1,399 w/ membership)

Best Buy takes $150 off the MacBook Pro M3. My Best Buy Plus members save an extra $50. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

14" Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro: $1,999 $1,799 @ Best Buy ($1,749 w/ membership)

Save $200 on the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro or $200 with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. The MacBook Pro with M3 Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 12-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD

16" Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro: $2,499 $2,299 @ Best Buy ($2,249 w/ membership)

Save $200 on the 2023 Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 Pro. My Best Buy Plus or Total membership holders save $250. The MacBook Pro M3 is the best laptop for power-users who require a reliable workhorse for heavy productivity. This high performance premium laptop is more than adequate for day-to-day tasks, graphics intensive applications. It's ideal for video editors, photographers, and creators. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

14" Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max: $3,199 $2,999 @ Best Buy ($2,949 w/ membership)

Save $200 on the MacBook Pro M3 Max and take an extra $50 off with My Best Buy Plus. The MacBook Pro with M3 Max is specifically designed with machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors in mind. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 14-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 30-core GPU, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Apple Studio Display Standard: $1,599 $1,299 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass). It runs on Apple's Bionic A13 chip and has a 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors and 60Hz refresh rate. The display's 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, 6-speaker sound system and, 3-mic array.

iPads

Apple iPad 9 (64GB): $329 $249 @ Best Buy

Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad 10: $449 $349 @ Best Buy

Best Buy takes $100 off the 10th generation iPad. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6. Price check: Amazon $349| B&H $449

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $449 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad Pro M2: $799 $749 @ Best Buy ($699 with membership)

Save $100 on the 11-inch iPad Pro M2 with My Best Buy Plus, $50 without it. It features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 processor, 128GB of storage and Face ID. It supports Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 M2: $1,199 $1,149 @ Best Buy ($1,099 w/ membership)

My Best Buy Plus members save $150 on the 12.9-inch Apple M2 iPad Pro. Non-members save $50. This pro-model iPad packs a gorgeous 12-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 8-core GPU. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the M2 iPad Pro Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2.

iPhone

iPhone 15: from $799 up $1000 off @ Best Buy w/ trade-in

Save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 15 Series at Best Buy with qualified device trade-in and activation. Pricing for the iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the entry model, $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus, $999 for the iPhone 15 Pro and $1,199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This offer includes 1-month of Xbox Game Plus Ultimate for free.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $349 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the latest Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $189 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $60 off the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 $749 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is slashing $50 off the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for a limited time. It's the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display.

AirPods

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $89 @ Best Buy

Save $40 on the AirPods 2 with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $189 @ Best Buy

Save $60 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $139 @ Best Buy

Save $30 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.