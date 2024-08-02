Best Buy's 48-hour sale ends soon, here are 15 deals to snag this weekend

Best Buy's 48-hour flash sale is on this weekend and the countdown clock is ticking.

Sitewide discounts include huge savings on must-have tech from laptops to televisions. The big box retailer also puts its main competitor to shame by slashing up to 55% off Amazon devices including Kindle Readers.

As always, My Best Buy Plus members get extra savings at checkout. For example, you can snag the MacBook Air M3 for as low as $849 ($250 off) with Plus. The MacBook Air M3's lowest price ever, it's the best MacBook deal you can get next to Apple's student discount offer.

In a similar deal, you can pick up the Apple iPad Pro M4 for $899 ($100 off) at checkout with Plus.

And that's just scratching the surface. Browse Best Buy's entire sale, and see my favorite discounts below. Best Buy's flash sale ends Aug. 4.

Best Buy flash sale deals

13.6" Apple MacBook Air M3: $1,099 $849 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! My Best Buy Plus members save $250 on the latest MacBook Air M3. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop: $329 $379 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's weekend flash sale knocks $250 off the Dell Inspiron 15. We didn't get a chance to test this specific laptop, but we've highly rated the Inspiron lineup in the past and this Dell Inspiron 15 configuration has accumulated an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on customer reviews at Best Buy. Satisfied owners praise the laptop for its lightweight design, decent battery life, solid performance, and smooth touchscreen display. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz 220-nit touchscreen display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, integrated Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home in S Mode

14" HP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC: $1,199 $899 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The HP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC is $300 off at Best Buy for a limited time. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Features: 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) 300-nit touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 Pro: $2,499 $1,999 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $500 on the Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3. It's the best laptop for power users who require a reliable workhorse for heavy productivity. This high-performance premium laptop is more than adequate for day-to-day tasks, and graphics-intensive applications. It's ideal for video editors, photographers, and creators. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD, macOS

Apple iPad Pro M4: $999 $899 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $100 off the iPad Pro M4 with Plus. The 2024 iPad Pro normally starts at $999 and comes in storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139 now $74

Best Buy's flash sale takes $65 off the Amazon Fire HD 10. Over previous-gen Fire HD 10, this newer version is 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture-taking and video calling with family and friends, it's outfitted with new 5MP rear and front-facing cameras. Features: 10.1-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), touchscreen, Amazon Stylus Pen support (sold separately) MediaTek MT8186A 8-core CPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via microSD), 5MP front & rear cameras, family-friendly Amazon Kids mode, Amazon Alexa built-in

Amazon Kindle Scribe eReader: $339 $234 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $105 on the Amazon Kindle Scribe. Although we didn't test it, sister site Tom's Guide rates it 3 out of 5 stars whereas Kindle Scribe reviews on Amazon average 4 out of 5 stars. Happy owners love the Kindle Scribe's writing support, reading experience, and slim, comfortable-to-hold design. The Kindle Scribe's ambient light sensor and digital sticky notes function to annotate books are also welcome features. Features: 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage, magnetic stylus pen, ambient light sensor, digital sticky notes

Beats Studio Buds Plus: $169 $129 @ Best Buy

Save $40 on the Beats Studio Buds Plus in this limited-time deal from Best Buy. We didn't get to test them, however, the Beats Studio Buds Plus earned high ratings from our sister site Tom's Guide. Despite their compact design, they offer powerful, balanced sound, excellent battery life, and ANC with transparency mode. Key features include Bluetooth connectivity, Powerful, balanced sound, active noise Cancellation (ANC), and transparency mode.

JBL Tune 235NC Earbuds: $99 $49 @ Best Buy w/ Plus

Take 50% off JBL Tune 235 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds with My Best Buy Plus. Powering festivals and concerts around the world for decades, now JBL brings your own world to life with incredible Pure Bass sound in these wireless earbuds. Features: 6mm drivers, JBL Pure Bass sound, active noise-cancelling, ambient aware mode, four microphones, up to 40 hours of battery life with included case, water-and-sweat resistant, dedicated JBL Headphones App

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49 $24 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save 50% on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Over the previous generation model, it's 25% more powerful, supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming, and has 2GB of memory. It's a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation of your favorite streaming apps. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant.

Sony PS5 Slim Console (Disc): $499 $449 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Now $50 off, the Sony PS5 Slim console packs powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, backward compatibility, and 1TB of SSD storage. Expect lightning-fast load times thanks to a high-speed SSD as well as deeper immersion haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio.

27" Acer Nitro KG272U Gaming Monitor: $349 $169 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $180 on this 27-inch 27" Acer Nitro Gaming Monitor. Features: 27-inch (2560 x 1440) LED panel, 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, FreeSync Premium, HDR 10, 16:9 aspect ratio, low blue light, built-in speakers, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2