Best Buy's big weekend sale is live, here are my 9 favorite deals

Electronics retailer Best Buy is holding a big sale this weekend with special deals for its most loyal customers. Best Buy Member Deals Days is now live through Sunday, April 21. And let me tell you, if you're a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member, you won't want to miss this weekend's sale. If you're not a member yet, Best Buy is currently giving you plenty of incentive to join.

Right now, when you buy the MacBook Pro 14 M3 for $1,799 at Best Buy ($200 off) right now you'll get a free $100 Best Buy gift certificate. This limited time offer is open to new and new and existing My Best Buy Plus and Total members who spend over $1,000 at Best Buy through May 5, 2024. Out of all the MacBook deals I've seen so far this year, this one is most impressive.

My Best Buy Plus costs $49 per year and is the big box retailer's answer to Amazon Prime which costs $139 a year. Paid members get exclusive deals, special in-app savings via Best Buy Drops, free 2-day shipping, and extended 60-day return windows, and so much more. My Best Buy members also get tons of freebies like 4 free months of Apple TV Plus (valued at $40) and 3 free months of YouTube Premium. (valued at $42). For the discounts and perks you get from having My Best Buy Plus, it may be worth it if you find yourself shopping at Best Buy often.

Apple MacBook Pro M3: up to $200 off + $100 bonus w/ membership

Everyone can save $200 on select MacBook Pro M3 notebooks at Best Buy. However, only My Best Buy Plus and Total members get an additional free $100 bonus certificate with their MacBook Pro M3 the purchase.

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1: was $1,499 now $999 w/ membership

Save $400 on the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop. That's $100 cheaper than Dell's current price for the exact same laptop. One of the best laptops for students, it's great for multitasking and offers long battery life. Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 300-nit OLED touch screen, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p FHD+ IR camera with dual mics, quad-speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Dolby Atmos, Windows 11 Home

Apple 12.9" iPad Pro: was $1,199 now $1,129 w/ membership

My Best Buy Plus members save $70 the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 with 256GB of storage. Powerful enough to function as a laptop replacement, the M2 iPad Pro supports Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil 2. Features: 12-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M2 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 8-core GPU, 256GB of storage, iPad OS 17

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 RTX 4070: $1,999 $1,699 @ Best Buy

Save $250 on the 2024 Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop. Even better, get $100 bonus with your My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. In our hands-on Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 review, we were impressed by its new attractive design, gorgeous OLED display and AI-driven processor. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gets a whole new look with a powerful new chip and a showstopping new OLED display -- a first for the brand. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, AI-powered Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Alienware 34" OLED Curved Monitor: was $899 now $749 w/ membership

Save $150 on the Alienware AW3423DWF Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor with My Best Buy Plus. Although We didn't test this 34-inch model, however, we reviewed the 32-inch Alienware QD-OLED curved gaming monitor and gave it 4 out of 5-stars. Its vivid Quantum Dot OLED display technology and fast response time resulted in a heightened gaming experience. Features: 34-inch QD-OLED (3440 x 1440) 165GHz curved QD-OLED anti-reflective panel, 0.1ms response time, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $189 w/ membership

Lowest price! My Best Buy Plus members save $90 on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2. The audio is bold and dynamic with great detail, easily standing toe-to-toe with the heavy hitters in the space. Features: Multiple noise cancellation modes, call, mute, track selection, and volume on-ear touch controls, IPX4 sweat-and-water resistance, up to 6 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours with the included case). Bluetooth 5.3

65" Sony X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,199 w/ membership

Lowest price! You can save $100 on the 65-inch Sony X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV with My Best Buy Plus. Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR delivers life-like picture quality with enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors. With HDMI 2.1 and exclusive features for the PS5 (Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode), it's one of the best TVs for console gaming. Features: 65-inch 4K LED 120Hz display, Full Array LED backlighting, Cognitive Processor XR, X-Motion Clarity, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, Smart Google TV OS, DTS Digital Surround, supports Miracast, Apple AirPlay, 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa.

85" TCL S4 4K LED TV: was $899 now $749 w/ membership

Best Buy Member Deals Days takes $150 of the 85-inch TCL Class S4 Series LED 4K TV. Although it has standard LED panel, it's one of the more affordable 85-inch TV's out there. Features: 4K (2160p) 60Hz LED panel, Dolby Vision, Direct Lit backlighting, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Motion Rate 240, 3 x HDMI ports, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Google TV platform

