Back to school laptop deal: Save $360 on the fantastic Lenovo Yoga 9i

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is our top pick for best 2-in-1 laptop for good reason. It has a gorgeous OLED display, solid productivity performance, and great battery life.

Currently, the excellent Lenovo Yoga 9i is on sale for $1,349 at Lenovo. Typically priced at $1,649, that's $300 in savings. Even better, it drops to $1,289 when you use Lenovo coupon codes, "BBYDEALS" and "BUYMOREOFFER" at checkout. That's a total of $360 off and the lowest price ever for this Lenovo laptop.

If you want to beat the back to school rush, it's one of the best college laptop deals you can get now.

Lenovo's Yoga 9i OLED is the best 2-in-1 laptop for most people and has everything you could ever want in a laptop for school, work and creativity. This machine on sale packs a 14-inch OLED (2880 x 1800) 90Hz touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 1TB SSD. Plus, it includes a stylus for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents on the fly.

In our Lenovo Yoga 9i review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and Editor's Choice award for its stunning 2.8K OLED screen, top tier performance, and crazy-fast SSD. We also liked its loud, impactful speakers and thought its battery life was decent.

We tested the laptop's might in the real world and it handled everything we threw at it. Even with dozens of YouTube, Twitch, Google Docs, and Sheets pages running simultaneously while working and zipping between tabs, the laptop didn't stutter. That said, the Yoga 9i's Intel Core i7-1360P processor and 16GB of RAM hardware is more than adequate for day-to-day tasks for school or work.

Design-wise, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is sophisticated and minimalist. It features a shiny all-aluminum chassis with rounded reflective edges at the base. Putting the final touch to its sleek look is Lenovo's signature and YOGA spell-out logos on the lid, placed at opposite corners. The laptop's surfaces are smooth to the touch.

Measuring 12.5 x 9.1 x .6 inches and with a weight of 3.1 pounds, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is fairly portable for a 2-in-1 laptop. It's significantly lighter than the Dell Inspiron 16 (14.1 x 9.9 x 0.6 inches, 4.6 pounds) and on par with the HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds).

Ports on the Lenovo Yoga 9i are decent. Its left side is outfitted with a USB Type-A 3.2 port and two Thunderbolt 4 ports with Power Delivery 3.0. On the right, there's a USB Type-C 3.2 port and audio combo jack.

Now $360 off, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is at its best price yet. It's a wise choice if you're looking for a versatile 2-in-1 laptop that comes with its own stylus.