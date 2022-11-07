Apple Watch Series 8 is a whopping $110 off in early Black Friday deal

The Apple Watch Series 8 can help you monitor your health using its various sensors to keep track of your heart rate, blood oxygen levels and also keep track of your walks and workouts.

Pick up the cellular model Apple Watch Series 8 for just $389 (opens in new tab) right now at Amazon. That's $110 off Apple's latest and smartest watch — its lowest price yet. If you're shopping early this year, this is one of the best early Black Friday deals you can get now.

Save $110 on the Apple Watch Series 8 with celluar support. It features a 1000-nit Always on Retina display, IPX6 Dust resistance, Waterproof to a depth of 50 meters, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, ECG, Blood Oxygen levels, and much more

The latest gen of Apple Watch also comes with two new safety features, Crash Detection and Fall Detection can automatically connect you with emergency services in the event of a severe car crash or a hard fall. There is also the Emergency SOS feature, which provides urgent assistance with the press of a button.

In our Apple Watch Series 8 review, we loved its gorgeous display, excellent UI and new stylish colors. We were also impressed by the smartwatch's addition of menstrual and ovulation tracking. The Apple Watch 8 is the Editor's Choice smartwatch with an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is pretty tough. It’s crack-resistant, IP6X-certified dust-resistant, and waterproof to a depth of 50 meters. The Series 8 also comes with a temperature-sensing feature that provides deep insights into women’s health. Take an ECG anytime and gain insights into your heart health, or be made aware of conditions such as AFib, an irregular heart rhythm that could signify something nefarious.

With the Apple Watch Series 8 cellular model, you're always connected even when you don't have your phone. That sense of security knowing you can still call for help is another great function of the new Apple Watch. You also have access to the nearly limitless watch faces, health and fitness applications that are available at Apple's app store.