5 After Prime Day freebies you can get from Amazon

Prime Day happens twice a year but Amazon freebies are available all-year-round. For starters, you can still get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime which you'll want to have especially for Amazon's Black Friday sale. You won't want to miss out on next month's invite-only and Prime exclusive deals .

When Amazon first announced Prime Big Deals Day, 4-months of free Amazon Music Unlimited was among the very first deals available. Now that Prime Day October has come and gone, Amazon's music service is now free for only 30 days. It costs $9.99 thereafter if you choose to keep it after the trial ends.

Amazon Music Unlimited lets you stream your favorite songs ad-free, anytime, anywhere. Listen to music on all your devices with the Amazon Music app or on your laptop via music.amazon.com .

Want to cut the cord to cable TV? Amazon's Freevee ad-supported streaming services, as it name gives away, is absolutely free. You can stream Freevee on your laptop , mobile devices, streaming media players, game consoles, and smart TVs.

Black Friday will be here sooner than you think and we'll be tracking all the freebies and deals in store this holiday season. In the meantime, browse our Black Friday 2023 deals list for today's best early sales.

Today's best Amazon freebies

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $999 $0 @ Amazon w/ activation

Get the iPhone 15 Pro for $0 with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activate and financing through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $60/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone every year with annual upgrades. Though you'll be charged a $60 activation fee up front, it will be credited back to your account on your first month's bill.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 30-months free @ Amazon

New subscribers get 30- months of Amazon Music for free. With Amazon Music Unlimited, you get unlimited access to ad free music and list offline with unlimited skips. Plus follow your favorite podcasts and enjoy spatial audio and HD quality playback.

Amazon Prime: 30-days free trial @ Amazon

New subscribers get 30-days of Amazon Prime for free — no strings attached. If you cancel before your free trial ends, you won't be charged. If you decide to continue with your membership, you'll pay $14.99/mo. thereafter. Or pay $139 for a one-year membership — that's just $12 a month.

Audible: 30-days free trial @ Amazon

Get 30-days of Audible if you're a new subscriber to this audio book subscription club. Keep it beyond your free trial period and pay $7.95/mo. thereafter. Just like Amazon Prime, there's commitments and you can cancel before your trial ends to avoid being charged.