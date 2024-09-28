Amazon October Prime Day Kindle deals: Best early price cuts ahead of Prime Big Deal Days
Amazon October Prime Kindle deals tend to feature Black Friday-worthy discounts on top-rated e-readers. As we count down the days to Prime Big Deal Days 2024, we're seeing modest discounts on select Kindle Essentials Bundles.
Amazon currently offers the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle for $244 ($20 off). This bundle includes: a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition eReader, Kindle leather cover and a wireless charging dock.
One of the best perks of being a Prime member is having access to Amazon's exclusive discounts. If you're not a member yet, join Prime now to access Amazon October Prime Day Kindle deals.
Your first 30 days of Prime are free, and then it's $14.99 per month or $139 annually if you wish to keep it. Prime Student offers a 6-month free trial, then $7.49 a month thereafter. There's no risk since you may cancel or pause your Prime membership at any time.
Amazon's 48-hour October Prime Day sale starts Oct.8 at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT. Browse our Prime Big Deal Days hub for early fall savings now.
Early October Prime Day Kindle deals — Quick links
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: was $212 now $191
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Essentials Bundle: was $257, now $237
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: was $439 now $379
Kindle Oasis (International Version) $269 $139 @ Amazon
Save 50% on the Kindle Oasis (International Verison). Widely considered the best premium e-reader, the Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch Paperwhite display with a 300 ppi. It has an adjustable warm light so you can filter out blue light to save your eyes. The thin, ergonomic design with physical turn page buttons makes it a pleasure to use and IPX8 waterproof means you can read in the tub or poolside without a worry.
Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $439 $379 @ Amazon
Save $60 on the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle at Amazon. This bundle includes a 16GB Kindle Scribe e-reader, Kindle Scribe Premium Leather Cover, Basic Pen, and Power Adapter. The Kindle Scribe features a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage, and magnetic stylus pen for easy storage.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $149 @ Amazon
At just under $150. the Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader to buy, It's water-resistant, and features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, 5 LED front lights, and 8GB of storage. It includes a free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for access to more than a million eBooks (valued at $30).
