Amazon October Prime Day Kindle deals: Best early price cuts ahead of Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon October Prime Kindle deals tend to feature Black Friday-worthy discounts on top-rated e-readers. As we count down the days to Prime Big Deal Days 2024, we're seeing modest discounts on select Kindle Essentials Bundles.

Amazon currently offers the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle for $244 ($20 off). This bundle includes: a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition eReader, Kindle leather cover and a wireless charging dock.

Amazon's 48-hour October Prime Day sale starts Oct.8 at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT. Browse our Prime Big Deal Days hub for early fall savings now.

Kindle Oasis (International Version) $269 $139 @ Amazon

Save 50% on the Kindle Oasis (International Verison). Widely considered the best premium e-reader, the Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch Paperwhite display with a 300 ppi. It has an adjustable warm light so you can filter out blue light to save your eyes. The thin, ergonomic design with physical turn page buttons makes it a pleasure to use and IPX8 waterproof means you can read in the tub or poolside without a worry.

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $439 $379 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle at Amazon. This bundle includes a 16GB Kindle Scribe e-reader, Kindle Scribe Premium Leather Cover, Basic Pen, and Power Adapter. The Kindle Scribe features a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage, and magnetic stylus pen for easy storage.