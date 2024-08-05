Amazon is having an epic sale on Apple products, here are my 25 favorite deals

Amazon is slashing prices on Apple products amid Apple September Event 2024 whispers. Whether you're back-to-school shopping or not, now is the best time to refresh your Apple gear for less.

With the inevitable arrival of next-generation devices, newer and older models of Apple devices are heavily discounted on Amazon. Act now to score the lowest prices on select MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch, and accessories.

For a limited time, you can get the M3 MacBook Air M3 for a record-low price of $849 ($250 off). Or, snag the previous-gen M2 MacBook Air for $799 ($250 off) —its lowest price ever on Amazon.

You'll also save significantly on Apple's premium tablets this week. The powerful new iPad Pro M4 is now on sale for $1,199 ($100 off); this is the most significant discount I've seen on Apple's latest pro-level laptop-replacement. Although Amazon takes $60 off the 13-inch iPad Air 6, competing retailer PC Richard has it beat by $30.

Are you looking for a more portable tablet? Amazon offers the 8.3-inch Apple iPad mini 6 for $379 ($120 off), which is $70 cheaper than PC Richard's current price.

From MacBooks to AirTags, here are my favorite deals from Amazon's Apple sale.

Amazon Apple sale — best deals

13.6" Apple MacBook Air M3: $1,099 $849 @ Amazon

Lowest price! At $250 off, the latest MacBook Air M3 is at a stellar price for a limited time. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver, you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS Price check: Best Buy $899

Apple 15.3" MacBook Air M3: $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 at Amazon. This marks a new all-time low price for Apple's latest 15-inch size MacOS-powered laptop. Base Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS Price check: Best Buy $1,099

15" Apple MacBook Air M3 (16GB/512GB): $1,699 $1,449 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $250 on the 512GB model 15-inch MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM. We gave the MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS.

13.6" Apple MacBook Air M2: $999 $799 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $200 on the excellent 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS Price check: Best Buy $799

13.6" Apple MacBook Air M2 (512GB): $1,199 $999 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the 512GB model 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS Price check: Best Buy $999

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,399 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power-users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS Price check: Best Buy $1,399

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3 Pro: $1,999 $1,699 Amazon

Lowest price! Save $300 on the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro. The MacBook Pro with M3 Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 12-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD Price check: Best Buy $1,699

Apple 16" MacBook Pro M3 Pro: $2,499 $1,899 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $600 on the Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3. It's the best laptop for power users who require a reliable workhorse for heavy productivity. This high-performance premium laptop is more than adequate for day-to-day tasks, and graphics-intensive applications. It's ideal for video editors, photographers, and creators. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD, macOS Price check: Best Buy $1,899

Apple Studio Display: $1,599 $1,299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $300 on the Apple Studio Display, the best MacBook, Mac mini, and Mac Studio companion. Powered by Apple's powerful Bionic A13 Chip, it's ideal for graphics designers, video editors, and other creative pros. Using a single Thunderbolt 3 port, the Studio Display connects to and charges your Mac. Connect, power, and charge your devices via three USB-C ports. Features: 27-inch 5K (5120 x 2880) 600-nit Retina LCD, 1.07 billion colors, 60Hz refresh rate,12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, six speakers, 3-mic array for enhanced video calls and streaming

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad: $129 $108 @ Amazon

The Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad is now $20 off at Amazon. It pairs instantly with your device and works with Mac, iPad, and iPhone. On a full charge, the keyboard's internal battery lasts a month or more.

Apple Magic Mouse: $79 $67 @ Amazon

Apple's wireless Magic Mouse pairs instantly via Bluetooth with your Mac and is designed to glide smoothly across surfaces. Its built-in rechargeable battery lasts a month or longer in between charges. It's compatible with Mac with OS X 10.11 or later, iPad with iPadOS 13.4, and later.

Apple iPad 10: $349 $299 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Apple iPad 9: $329 $249 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. In our Apple iPad 2021 review, we praise its bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display and excellent battery life. We also found the tablet's upgraded cameras impressive. Overall, we gave the iPad a 4 out of 5-star rating for its outstanding performance. Features: 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) Retina display, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM, 64GB of storage, 8MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Apple Touch ID, Apple Pay

Apple iPad mini 6 (64GB): $499 $379 @ Amazon

Save $120 on the iPad mini 6. As we praise in our iPad mini 6 review, this tablet is compact, has a sharp, bright display, and delivers snappy performance. Its battery life was also impressive for an iPad, lasting 11 hours in real-world testing. We loved the iPad mini so much that we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award. Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID. Apple Pay

13" Apple iPad Pro M4: $1,299 $1,199 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $100 off the 13-inch iPad Pro M4. The 2024 iPad Pro normally starts at $1,299 and comes in storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage, 12MP front and rear camera, LiDAR scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1,199 $0.01 @ Amazon

Get the iPhone 15 Pro Max for just a penny with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activation and financing through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $70/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone each year with annual upgrades. Features: New Titanium build, Apple A17 Pro chip, Dynamic Island, 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 256GB of storage, 48MP camera, USB-C connectivity

Apple Pencil 2: $129 $79 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Apple Pencil 2 provides you with pixel-perfect precision for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, and more on the iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation), and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd generation).

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $79 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the AirPods 2nd generation with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours of total listening time with the included charging case. This is one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $139 @ Amazon

Save $40 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case. They're sweat and water-resistant with spatial audio providing 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of playtime and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $399 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display and useful double tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double tap gesture.

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Now $60 off, the Apple Watch SE 2 is at a stellar price. This sequel is 20% faster than the first-generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Plus, daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app help you stay on top of your health and fitness. Features: 40mm OLED touchscreen, Apple S8 chip, 1000-nit display, water resistant to 50 meters, 32GB of storage, watchOS, up to 18-hour battery life, Tracking: Steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 $699 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon knocks $100 off the Apple Watch Ultra 2 today. The Watch Ultra 2 is the most significant and rugged option in the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first-generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display. Features: 49mm OLED touchscreen, GPS, cellular support, Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 100 meters, 64GB of storage, up to 18-hour battery life, watchOS. Tracking: ECG, steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate, skin temperature