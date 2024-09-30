Amazon is having a huge Fire tablet sale before October Prime Day, here are 7 deals to shop now

The best early Amazon October Prime Day deals knock up to 58% off Amazon's family of Fire tablets. Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days event doesn't start until Oct. 8, yet several tablets are seeing Black Friday-like discounts. Prices start from just $49 for both the Amazon Fire 7 ($30 off) and Fire 7 Kids Tablet (50% off) — their lowest prices yet.

One of my favorite deals drops the price of the Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet to an all-time low price of $139 ($90 off). With its sleek, aluminum design, vivid display, and rated 14-hour battery life, the Fire HD 11 Max is great for work and play. It features an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touchscreen, 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage.

Beyond entertainment, you can get things done on the fly with the Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle for $225 ($130 off). This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet (with lockscreen ads), keyboard case, and stylus pen.

So if you want a budget-friendly slate for work or play, you can't go wrong with a Fire tablet. Especially now that they're on sale starting from just under $50.

Amazon's 48-hour Prime Big Deals Days sale takes place Oct. 8-9 and starts at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT. See our October Prime Day 2024 hub for all you need to know about Amazon's fall sale and more early discounts.

Early Prime Day October Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7: $79 $49 @Amazon

Save $30 on the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. This is the smallest member of Amazon’s family of tablets. The latest refresh adds a bit more power and a lot more battery life to the remarkably affordable slate. Snag it now for its lowest price ever.

Amazon Fire HD 8: $130 $55 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon slashes $75 off the 2022 Fire HD 8 Tablet, Amazon's answer to the iPad mini. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD 8 features a gorgeously vivid display, a beefy 6-core processor, and 32GB of storage. It supports all your favorite streaming apps and affords you up to 13 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $180 $85 @ Amazon

Lowest price! At 53% off, the latest Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet just hit its lowest price yet. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, the 2023 Fire HD 10 is 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture-taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.

Amazon Fire Max 11: $279 $159 @ Amazon

Lowest price! One of the best deals on Amazon devices today knocks $80 off the 128GB model Amazon Fire Max 11. It's one of the best all-around tablets for streaming, reading, and gaming. Featuring a powerful octa-core processor, a detachable keyboard, and stylish options, the Amazon Fire Max is also suitable for productivity. Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: $150 $75 @ Amazon

Save 50% on the latest Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet. Ideal for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, this Pro version packs a vibrant 8-inch HD display, a 6-core processor, 3GB RAM, dual cameras, and a USB-C (2.0) port. The tablet's 32GB of local storage is expandable via microSD up to 1TB.