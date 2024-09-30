Amazon is having a huge Fire tablet sale before October Prime Day, here are 7 deals to shop now
Shop early October Prime Day Fire tablet deals
The best early Amazon October Prime Day deals knock up to 58% off Amazon's family of Fire tablets. Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days event doesn't start until Oct. 8, yet several tablets are seeing Black Friday-like discounts. Prices start from just $49 for both the Amazon Fire 7 ($30 off) and Fire 7 Kids Tablet (50% off) — their lowest prices yet.
One of my favorite deals drops the price of the Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet to an all-time low price of $139 ($90 off). With its sleek, aluminum design, vivid display, and rated 14-hour battery life, the Fire HD 11 Max is great for work and play. It features an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touchscreen, 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage.
Beyond entertainment, you can get things done on the fly with the Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle for $225 ($130 off). This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet (with lockscreen ads), keyboard case, and stylus pen.
So if you want a budget-friendly slate for work or play, you can't go wrong with a Fire tablet. Especially now that they're on sale starting from just under $50.
Amazon's 48-hour Prime Big Deals Days sale takes place Oct. 8-9 and starts at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT. See our October Prime Day 2024 hub for all you need to know about Amazon's fall sale and more early discounts.
Early Prime Day October Fire tablet deals — Quick links
- Browse: Early Prime Big Deal Days discounts
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was
$79now $49
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $130 now $55
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $180 now $85
- Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229 now $139
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $49
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: was $150 now $75
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: was $189 now $109
Early Prime Day October Fire tablet deals
Amazon Fire 7: $79 $49 @Amazon
Save $30 on the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. This is the smallest member of Amazon’s family of tablets. The latest refresh adds a bit more power and a lot more battery life to the remarkably affordable slate. Snag it now for its lowest price ever.
Amazon Fire HD 8: $130 $55 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Amazon slashes $75 off the 2022 Fire HD 8 Tablet, Amazon's answer to the iPad mini. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD 8 features a gorgeously vivid display, a beefy 6-core processor, and 32GB of storage. It supports all your favorite streaming apps and affords you up to 13 hours of battery life.
Amazon Fire HD 10: $180 $85 @ Amazon
Lowest price! At 53% off, the latest Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet just hit its lowest price yet. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, the 2023 Fire HD 10 is 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture-taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.
Amazon Fire Max 11: $279 $159 @ Amazon
Lowest price! One of the best deals on Amazon devices today knocks $80 off the 128GB model Amazon Fire Max 11. It's one of the best all-around tablets for streaming, reading, and gaming. Featuring a powerful octa-core processor, a detachable keyboard, and stylish options, the Amazon Fire Max is also suitable for productivity.
Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, up to 14-hour battery life (rated)
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: $150 $75 @ Amazon
Save 50% on the latest Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet. Ideal for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, this Pro version packs a vibrant 8-inch HD display, a 6-core processor, 3GB RAM, dual cameras, and a USB-C (2.0) port. The tablet's 32GB of local storage is expandable via microSD up to 1TB.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $189 $109 @ Amazon
Save $80 on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet, It packs everything we love about the standard Fire HD 10 into a durable kid-proof case. It also comes with Amazon's worry-free 2-free warranty.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.